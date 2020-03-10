Lee Valley Ireland is a family run business established by Denis Hurley in 1986. Loved the world over, this traditional Irish clothing brand never forgets its roots.

Taking inspiration from the Irish landscape and the family’s Irish heritage, Lee Valley Ireland strives to create the finest quality vintage clothing and are committed to maintaining the traditional craft and skills used in the creation of their clothing designs.

What started out as a simple cottage industry harnessing the sewing skills of local women in Inchigeela, West Cork has now become a worldwide success. Over 30 years on from cutting the first Grandfather Shirt, Lee Valley Ireland has now expanded and offers a range of Irish Country Clothing, including traditional Irish Nightwear, Classic Outerwear, Tweed Clothing and of course the full range of Grandfather Shirts.

The Lee Valley

Lee Valley Ireland gets its name from the beautiful location in Ireland where it was founded. The Lee Valley in West Cork is a countryside area widely known for its peace and tranquillity and has been a haven for tourists for centuries. The beauty of this area has inspired all the clothing within Denis’s brand, surrounded as they are with rugged West Cork countryside and hilltop lakes.

The Grandfather Shirt

The success of the brand started with ‘The Grandfather Shirt,’ with it’s unique and traditional styling made from the finest quality pure cotton flannel. An old-style shirt, made in the old- style way, the traditional farmer in the fields of the Lee Valley, West Cork favored this collarless shirt as they had little use for neckties. Denis Hurley himself had fond memories of his grandfather wearing this type of collarless shirt in days gone by and set about rekindling this traditional garment. Over the years, there have been variations of the style with an array of fabrics. But the Flannel Grandfather Shirt made from the finest cotton is a true classic, being the original Grandfather Shirt the way the company's founders' Grandfathers wore it.

The Future of Irish Country Clothing

The future of Irish Country Clothing is bright for many years to come. Lee Valley Ireland now exported to over 20 countries worldwide and remain committed to offering high quality traditional Irish clothing to be treasured forever.

For more information, visit www.leevalleyireland.com or email Sales@leevalley.ie

