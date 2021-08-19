The Lee Valley Ireland team are celebrating 35 years in business and are continuing to stay true to their values while creating exciting plans for 2022.

Lee Valley Ireland is a family-run manufacturer, wholesaler, exporter, and retailer based in the small village of Inchigeelagh, West Cork, since 1986. They are proudly a Guaranteed Irish™ member.

You can still get your hands on customers’ firm favourites, such as their unique traditional tweed vests, the only tweed vests in Ireland with calico lining. As well as their 100% cotton flannel grandfather shirts, traditional Irish flannel nightwear and nightcaps.

Why not check out Lee Valley Ireland's website? Fill your closet with timeless Irish-made pieces, from comfortable loungewear and slippers to tweed classics. Browse Irish gift ideas online, including wood crafted collectables.

But there’s more, the Lee Valley Ireland team are super excited to announce their new developments for 2022…

Upgraded manufacturing facility – stop-by anytime!

The team at Lee Valley Ireland are currently upgrading their showroom, hospitality, and manufacturing facilities. They are adding new machinery including a state-of-the-art cutting table, additional sewing machines such as overlockers, buttonholes, a button sew and more.

New organic cotton collection

For 2022 Lee Valley Ireland is launching an innovative sustainable organic cotton range and introducing environmentally friendly Tencel garments. Their objective is that all their manufacturing processes will be 100% carbon free - using only renewable energy - by 2025.

An all-new slippers selection

Introducing the all-new range of Lee Valley Ireland slippers! From slipper socks to booties, hard sole to non-slip soft soles, and from wool to flannel check, you will undoubtedly find the perfect pair of slippers in their latest range.

New styles have been added to their flannel loungewear and grandfather shirt ranges

Including the all-new fleece-lined lounge pants and cosy Irish lounge hoodie – these will be firm family favourites as we move towards the Fall.

For more information visit Lee Valley Ireland's website and enjoy free worldwide shipping on all orders €55 or more. You can also get in touch by e-mailing sales@leevalley.ie or customercare@leevalley.ie, or via their website chat function and contact form.