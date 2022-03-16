St. Patrick's Day may be just around the corner but there is still time to do your Irish shopping from one of these independent retailers.

Local Irish and Celtic shops represent the heartbeat of Irish culture in their communities, a place for Irish-Americans to connect with their roots and for those in the larger community to learn more about everything Ireland has to offer.

Here are our top three suggestions of Irish stores you can support while doing your last-minute St. Patrick's Day shopping.

Faith and Begorra

Owner Susan Banks is beginning her 30th year of business with Faith and Begorra. Take a short 40-minute drive west from New York, to Denville, NJ and see why award-winning Downtown Denville thrives.

Faith & Begorra is an Irish Catholic Shop that is purveyors of Communion Attire for boys and girls. Check out their exclusive special day Communion dresses. They are a sweet line of dresses direct from Dublin on offer, along with 1000 more dresses, gifts, & suits which make them the largest one-stop Communion shop on the East Coast.

Two food deliveries a week keep them well stocked with lots of Irish treats, sausages, puddings, and more. Easter Eggs and new sweaters have just arrived from Ireland, along with Hanna Hats from Donegal, and sparkly new jewelry.

Shop Faith and Begorra on their website or call them on 973.625.0070.

Lee Valley Ireland

Lee Valley Ireland are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day 2022 with their biggest ever Paddy’s Day sale!

Get up to 80% OFF selected items including their 100% cotton flannel shirts, tweed gilets and traditional Irish kids’ garments. Shop Lee Valley Ireland’s special St Patrick’s Day sale here.

On the hunt for some Irish made garments? Browse Lee Valley Ireland’s unique range of Irish heritage clothing including their 100% cotton flannel grandfather shirts in traditional tartans, and their selection of traditional Arans.

If you’re searching for Irish-inspired gifts look no further than their range of hand-made leather belts and wallets, and hand-cut walking sticks and shillelaghs.

Browse Lee Valley Ireland’s St. Patrick’s Day 2022 Sale today!

Shop Lee Valley's full collection on their website, get free worldwide shipping on all orders over €75! Keep up to date with Lee Valley Ireland on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Solvar Irish Jewellery

The shamrock is cherished by Irish people everywhere and is worn by all nationalities around the world on Saint Patrick’s Day. In ancient times, a tiny three-leafed plant bloomed far and wide and laid a carpet of green all over the limestone hills of Ireland. This little plant was even said to warn of an approaching storm by turning up its leaves.

The legend of the Shamrock lives on today in Solvar Jewellery's quality Irish craftsmanship. Inspired by ancient Celtic traditions and expertly created in Ireland, their award-winning jewellery reflects our country’s rich cultural heritage.

Why not celebrate your Irish heritage this St Patrick’s Day with one of their beautiful sterling silver shamrock pendants or add a bit of sparkle with their green cubic zirconia shamrock ring.

You can find out more about Solvar Irish Jewellery on their website and find your nearest Solvar stockist here. You can also check them out on Facebook or Instagram.