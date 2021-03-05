With March 17 fast approaching we've put together a list of the perfect places to shop this St Patrick's Day. These shops won't just get you into the Irish spirit, they also have some great pieces that you can wear all year round.

Lee Valley Ireland

Since 1986, Lee Valley Ireland has designed and created high-quality traditional Irish clothing. Taking inspiration from the beautiful surroundings of Inchigeela, West Cork, Lee Valley Ireland is committed to bringing their unique Irish brand worldwide. Established by Denis Hurley and family who ensure each piece is created with care, expertly crafted to a high-quality standard, and delivered directly to customers and retailers across the globe straight from their base in Ireland.

With their signature product, ‘The Grandfather Shirt’ made from the finest cotton flannel, styled and inspired by the collarless shirts of past generations. Lee Valley Ireland has gone on to expand its range to include Flannel Nightwear, Irish Tweed and Classic Outerwear with some great gift items to remind you of fond memories of beautiful Ireland.

For more information, visit their website or email sales@leevalley.ie

Boru Jewellery

With Spring upon us, a lot of engaged couples may be starting to look at Wedding Bands for their upcoming nuptials. Boru, considered to be at the forefront of Irish Jewelry design, should be your first port of call. Based at the foothills of the Dublin mountains, this family-owned and managed fine Jewelry company excels at designing bespoke Jewelry for every age.

Whether it is a plain band or a band to signal your sentiments in Irish or possibly a more intricate Celtic design like the infamous Celtic Warrior® designs, then Boru are the people to talk to. A visit to their website is a great place to start and from where you can arrange to book an appointment in-house or via video call, where they can talk you through the process of designing that special piece that will be cherished for a lifetime.

You can shop at Boru Jewelry and find out all about the company on their website. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube. Retailers can contact Boru via sales@borujewelry.com.

O’Mearas Irish House

O’Meara’s Irish House is geared up for St. Patrick’s Day. We know that festivities still might look a little different this year, but we can still celebrate St. Patrick and Irish culture. Now is the time to spruce up your home pub, invest in a new Irish sweater or piece of jewelry, decorate your home with a St. Patrick’s Day themed table, brush up on your Irish history, bake Irish soda bread with your family, or start a movie marathon of some of your favorite Irish films. Better yet, all of the above! Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Visit their website for more information.

Erin Knitwear

For over 50 years Erin Knitwear has been manufacturing the finest quality hand-knitted woolen accessories, with fleece lining for extra warmth and comfort. Their range of hats for men & women incorporate traditional Aran stitches and patterns as well as contemporary floppy and bobble hat styles. When you celebrate Patrick’s Day this year why not go green in comfort and style with their traditional Aran hand knitted fleece. Erin Knitwear’s woolen Leprechaun Mountain Black Face sheep will always remind you of your Irish connection and heritage, especially around this time of year. The attractive felt Leprechaun hat is always a good talking point and adds humor to any occasion.

Erin Knitwear is located at Unit 13, Westpoint Trade Centre, Ballincollig, Cork, Ireland, P31 PV24.

For more information visit their website here.

Tinker's Cart

The Tinker's Cart is truly the little Irish shop that could. Established in 1997, the business has weathered many storms and has grown and expanded despite the current climate. "We were lucky to have a strong website presence," says owner Cheryl Hughes. "The circumstances forced us to pivot and adapt to serve our customers. We started by shipping and delivering the Irish products our customers knew and loved. This led to developing and implementing a subscription box service. Our Bits & Bobs and Snack & Craic boxes have been a huge hit with subscribers all over the country". The Tinker's Cart has a sister business Tinker's Cart Art. Cheryl teaches art classes virtually suited to complete beginners. "Art heals the soul and this year we can all use a little healing". This month she is offering a range of Irish-themed paintings. A true testament to the fact "Where there's a will there's a way".

Located at 152 Green Street, Worcester MA 1608. You can call them on 978-365-4334 or visit their website here.

Donegal Square

Neville Gardner, the proprietor of Donegal Square, a Celtic store, based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub, has launched a Hope for Life, specially designed tartan to raise funds for cancer research.

In the fall of 2019, Gardner took part in the American Cancer Society’s “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign. This experience inspired him to create a cancer awareness tartan, adding a unique Celtic twist to products supporting cancer research.

Working closely with a weaver in Scotland, the tartan was designed so each of the six vibrant colors has a particular significance. Pink represents breast cancer, light blue for prostate cancer, lime green for lymphoma, lavender for all cancers, white for lung cancer, and purple to honor caregivers.

These, one of a kind tartan items are handcrafted in Scotland of 100% wool. Available items include hats, caps, ties, scarves, shawls, stoles, waistcoats, and kilts. A generous portion of the profit from the sale of these products will benefit the American Cancer Society and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

For more information on Hope for Life, visit Donegal Square's website. Visit Donegal Square's bricks and mortar store at 534 Main Street Bethlehem, PA 18018. Phone them on +1 610-866-3244 or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Real Irish

Since 1998 Real Irish has been focused on finding unique Irish-made products that honor the traditions of Ireland’s past, with an eye towards items with a bright future. Wool items, both natural and organic, are a big part of what Real Irish sells. From accessories such as scarves, gloves, and hats, to the classic traditional tweed cap, they’ve got you covered. Other woolen pieces include stunning wool capes for women and a wide array of cozy wool throws for your home. Traditional hand-knit Aran sweaters are a specialty and we offer a wide selection of Irish-designed contemporary clothing for women and men.

Real Irish is located at 213 S 4th Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. You can their website at realirish.com or on Facebook

CelticClothing.com

For Irish-owned companies like CelticClothing.com, the month of March always has a happy buzz to it. For 25 years we have been providing the finest Irish products for St. Patrick’s Day parades, parties and family gatherings. This year, to make your St. Patrick’s Day that much more special CelticClothing.com is offering U.S customers free shipping on all orders over $75. Additionally, everything ships fast from their U.S. location, so no need to deal with extended delivery dates or shipping returns back to Ireland. They do all that work for you. And to help you dress to impress, they only source products from the best companies in Ireland.

All their Irish clothing is either made with Irish materials, designed in Ireland, imported from Ireland or embossed with Irish logos and motifs. CelticClothing.com is the crossroads where traditional Irish design meets modern Irish style. CelticClothing.com are currently running a free shipping offer and are selling a selection of St. Patrick's Day sweaters.

CelticClothing.com is located at 8 Prospect Ave, West Grove, PA 19390. Tel: 610-662-9154. Visit CelticClothing.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, or Twitter.