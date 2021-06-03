If you find yourself exploring the cobblestone streets of historic Annapolis, Maryland, make sure to give Margaret Barry McLemore a visit at her shop, Irish Traditions.

Originally established in Easton, MD in 2005, the Annapolis location then opened in 2010 and business is now booming for her in the bustling state’s capital.

The City of Annapolis’ Irish roots goes deep. Family members of one of Maryland’s four signers of the Declaration of Independence, Charles Carroll of Carrollton, were of Irish descent.

Centuries later, the City’s Irish connections remain strong. Irish restaurants and shops are part of the fabric of Annapolis’ Historic District, and the huge number of individuals who turn out for Irish festivals and events throughout the year is a testament to the flourishing Irish-American heritage so prominently on display in Maryland’s capital city.

Irish Traditions carries men's and women's clothing, primarily focusing on tops, outerwear, and woolens, both traditional handknits and designer Merino wool styles. As you meander through the vibrant racks, you’ll also see scarves of every weave and style, fine Irish jewelry, Irish perfumes, a corner for children’s clothes and toys, flat caps, Irish sportswear with county team jerseys, Celtic gifts, bodhrans, imported Irish groceries, and fine Galway glassware.

Head around the corner and you’ll find yourself surrounded by Irish county tartans, kilts, Prince Charlie jackets and vests, sporrans, quaichs, and more coats-of-arms than you could shake a blackthorn stick at!

This is only what’s on the shelves. Since its inception, Irish Traditions has been able to expand in many ways. One direction of growth includes the wedding rental business – many American brides-and-grooms-to-be want a Celtic wedding, which would not be complete without a wedding party in kilts! Other expansions of note include custom kilts, Scottish clan crests, and traditional Scottish merchandise, and a new website for online orders nationwide.

Margaret’s parents hail from Counties Kerry and Clare, and she has drawn on that heritage to offer a warm Irish Welcome to you at Irish Traditions.

Irish Traditions is located at 141 Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401. You can contact them at irish_traditions@verizon.net. You can also check them out on their website or on their Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.