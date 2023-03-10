This St Patrick's Day, shop green and local with these independent Irish stores.

Local Irish and Celtic shops represent the heartbeat of Irish culture in their communities, and in the USA is a place for Irish Americans to connect with their roots and for those in the larger community to learn more about everything Ireland has to offer.

Here are four Irish stores celebrating March with special Irish and St. Patrick's Day inspired pieces from jewelry to clothing.

Connemara Marble

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the brand new Connemara Marble Pendant. A 100% Irish made, this handcrafted pendant features the iconic Shamrock with marcasite gemstones for extra sparkle. The combination of natural, treatment free Connemara Marble with marcasite is exquisite and the placement of the marcasite stones highlights the 40 shades of green within the striations of the natural marble.

Inspired by the lush landscape, vibrant culture and fascinating folklore of Ireland, this pendant will capture your heart and imagination with its contemporary design steeped in tradition.

Saint Patrick, Ireland's patron saint, is said to have used the shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity when he converted the Irish to Christianity in 432 AD. He used the three leaves to explain the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. So with Saint Patrick’s Day just around the corner what better way to celebrate your love of all things Irish than with this true piece of Ireland? Connemara Marble is only found here in the West of Ireland. and no two pieces are the same, with each piece being as unique as a fingerprint.

Shop Connemara Marble here.

Ciara's Irish Shop

Happy March! Ciara's Irish shop has been busy, with newly renovated floors and fixtures, they are boasting new spring wear for all occasions! Their men’s department is now bigger and more handsome than ever.

This month Ciara's Irish Shop is featuring their Men’s Aran Supersoft Pullover. It is made in Ireland in the plushest merino wool and knitted in the traditional cable style. Step out for a tall glass of Guinness this Saint Patrick’s Day with a sweater that is sure to catch the eye. Who knows, maybe the luck will be with you! As usual, their doors are open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 5:30 pm and Sundays from 12 pm to 4 pm.

You can shop at Ciara's Irish Shop at 334 2nd Street, Eureka, California 95501. If you are friends from afar, you can shop small business and Irish at ciarasirishshop.com.

Solvar Jewellery

Solvar's shamrock jewelry has always been popular, as the shamrock is the most recognizable Irish symbol around the world. While all nationalities love wearing the shamrock on Saint Patrick’s Day, Irish people particularly cherish the symbol as it’s said to bring luck to its wearer.

Solvar's shamrock jewelry includes shamrock earrings and necklaces both in gold and sterling silver. Many pieces from their shamrock jewelry collection are embellished with emeralds, green Connemara Marble, green crystal stones, or green enamel to resemble a real shamrock.

They have a versatile range of shamrock beads and shamrock charms which can be worn both on a bracelet or a chain. A small selection of shamrock rings is also available.

You can shop Solvar Irish Jewellery on their website and find your nearest Solvar stockist here.

Celtic Ranch

Celtic Ranch pursues a lifestyle inspired by the spirit and culture of our spiritual ancestor, the Celts. They are passionate about their heritage, embrace an eclectic take on life, and specialize in finding and creating the best Celtic inspired treasures just for you!

Shop all things green and lucky for St. Patrick’s Day in-store and online! Located in historic Weston, MO, the Celtic Ranch has all of your must-have imported and Irish-inspired apparel, jewelry, merchandise, and gifts. Shop classic Aran sweaters, handcrafted home decor, Celtic-themed jewelry and accessories, unique whiskey gifts, and lots of other treasures.

Explore their very own Celtic Ranchwear brand featuring grandfather shirts and vests made in the Irish tradition, colorful tartan skirts, and their new collection of men’s and women’s jackets, capes, Hawaiian shirts, henleys, and much more. Open 7 days a week, get a little taste of Ireland at the Celtic Ranch.

Shop in-store at Celtic Ranch, 404 Main Street Weston, MO 64098, or online to find the perfect gift!