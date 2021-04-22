Mother's Day in the USA is only around the corner, don't leave it until the last minute, and be prepared with these unique shopping ideas.

This year Mother's Day in America falls on May 9. Treat the person in your life you consider a caring and nurturing figure with these traditional and high-quality Irish inspired gifts.

Irish Traditions

Spring has arrived in Annapolis, Maryland, and Irish Traditions is delighted to share their heritage with all those enjoying the lovely town on the Chesapeake Bay! The shop showcases Ireland’s rich history of culture and craft with a focus on today’s tastes. Traditional knitwear, linens, and tweeds are married with contemporary design to offer apparel of renowned Irish quality in current styles. Fine jewelry reflects the craftsmanship handed down for generations and tells the story of Ireland’s history and artistry. Current trends in crystal and china add a touch of heritage to contemporary lifestyles. If you can’t visit the historic lanes of Annapolis in person, take a virtual stroll through their website and find the perfect gift for yourself or someone you love!

Irish Traditions is located at 141 Main Street, Annapolis, MD, 21401. You can also visit them on their website online stay in touch via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

Tinker's Cart

Many things at the Tinker’s Cart are green but the future's looking rosy. A purveyor of all things Irish for over 20 years and going strong. The Tinker’s Cart is located in the Worcester Public Market in the heart of Massachusetts. A multi-vendor, food-oriented marketplace in the European tradition. Owner Cheryl Hughes moved the store to this new location shortly before the pandemic shuttered most businesses. "We are excited to offer a wide variety of quality goods from Ireland as well as locally made products with an Irish theme. People from all over New England have been flocking to the market and we are welcoming them back in true Irish style.

Tinker's Cart is located at Worcester Public Market,152 Green St, Worcester, MA 01606. Tel: +1 978-618-0004. Visit their website, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Pinterest. You can email them or message via Facebook messenger.

Real Irish

Since 1998 Real Irish has been focused on finding unique Irish-made products that honor the traditions of Ireland’s past, with an eye towards items with a bright future. Wool items, being both natural and organic are a big part of what we sell at Real Irish. From accessories such as scarves, gloves, and hats, to the classic traditional tweed cap, we’ve got you covered. Real Irish is possibly home to the biggest selection of authentic Irish Caps & Hats in the U.S.? Other woolens include stunning wool capes for women and a wide array of cozy wool throws for your home. Traditional hand-knit Aran sweaters are a specialty and we offer a wide selection of Irish designed contemporary clothing for Women and Men.

You can find out more about Real Irish Gifts & Travel by checking out their website.

Erin Knitwear

Erin Knitwear specializes in hand-knitting and was set up in 1965 by the Lane family. For the Spring and Summer seasons, Erin Knitwear also sells 100% Polyester Scarves and Tapestry accessories. Erin Knitwear designs are both unique and stylish designs in a variety of colors. They offer a multitude of scarf designs such as the Sketched Sheep, the Mini Sheep, and the 100% Silk Butterfly scarf. Their best-selling Tapestry design, the Sheep and Daisy, comes in a wide range of accessories such as a Shopper Bag, a Convertible Shoulder Bag and Frame Purse as well as many more.

Erin Knitwear is located at Unit 13, Westpoint Trade Centre, Ballincollig, Cork, Ireland, P31 PV24. To see the full range of Scarves and Tapestry Accessories, check out their website.

Lee Valley

Lee Valley Ireland is your one-stop shop for year-round Irish-made clothing, nightwear, and gifts. For over 35 years Lee Valley Ireland has manufactured the highest quality cotton flannel grandfather shirts and nightwear. Fill your summer closet with timeless pieces from Lee Valley Ireland. From comfortable working-from-home slippers to tweed classics for weekends. Their Irish Collarless Flannel Grandad Shirts are available for both women and men; soft cotton flannelette has been expertly brushed for comfort. Browse their online Irish Gifts Collection, including wood-crafted collectibles. Their Linen Grandad Shirts are perfect for warm summer evenings. Their waterproof and wind-resistant jackets are perfect for Spring showers or Irish downpours! They are renowned for their exceptional customer service; they credit customer satisfaction for their business longevity. But don’t take our word for it, their website customer testimonials speak for themselves. They are proudly a Guaranteed Irish™ company.

Lee Valley Ireland is located at Lee Valley Ireland, Inchigeelagh, Co. Cork, P12 FR63, Ireland. Shop on their website for free worldwide shipping on all orders €55 or more. You can contact Lee Valley Ireland here or call them on +353 (0) 26 49170. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for their latest news, events, and special offers.

Celtic Clothing

CelticClothing.com sources products from all 32 counties in Ireland & ships all across the United States from their warehouse in Pennsylvania. Being U.S. based their shipping is fast & inexpensive, with easy returns. Shipping is free with orders of $75 or more. The company website offers everything from wool sweaters, tweed vests, and hats, to wool blankets and traditional Irish jewelry. "These items are all identifiable with Ireland" explains Irish-born owner Charlie Lord, "You are literally wearing your Irish identity on your sleeve when you wear one of our products. They are an expression of Irish identity." For Mothers Day Charlie recommends some "Irish Knitwear, like traditional Aran sweaters, capes, cardigans, or wraps. With their timeless design and quality construction, they will be wardrobe staples for years to come.

CelticClothing.com is located at 8 Prospect Ave, West Grove, PA 19390. Tel: 610-662-9154. Visit their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, or Twitter.

Mucros Weavers

With a focus on vibrant summer colour ways we have introduced the one size Torc Jacket as above in pink check. This can be complimented with a matching new Chloe handbag. Other colors that reflect the summer vibe are our new camel check-in ladies headwear and accessories. Our best-selling Trinity Gents Caps are now available in Linen, ideal for the summer. Choose from pale checks as well as black and natural.

Mucros Weavers are located at Muckross House, Killarney National Park, Killarney, Co. Kerry, Ireland. Discover all their new summer arrivals and the full range on their website, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.