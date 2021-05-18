During these difficult times we find ourselves thinking about family now more than ever, and this year Father's Day is more meaningful to all of us.

Celebrate Father's Day on Sunday, June 20, with a gift that will tell him you know what is on his mind. IrishCentral has the ideal way to make Father's Day extra special this year by giving him the IrishCentral Box.

Full of the best Ireland has to offer, packed with Irish products only available in Ireland through this IrishCentral offer - give him the total Irish experience - surprise him with a collection of old favorites and new discoveries - guaranteed to put a smile on his face. Thoughts of Ireland are alive in everyone's heart right now, so bless this Father's Day by giving a little bit of home. As it says right on the IrishCentral Box - From our Shore to your Door - it arrives with a new memory just waiting to be made.

The IrishCentral Box is a carefully curated box filled with unique and seasonal goods from local businesses in Ireland. Delivered directly to your door every three months, the boxes include items for all ages, from delicious food products, handcrafted beauty products, unique textiles, and more.

We value the feedback of IrishCentral Box customers and believe when it comes to the box, they are the most important voices to listen to. A recent survey by us found that our customers value Irish produce, with 70% or more saying that purchased the IrishCentral Box to support small Irish artisan producers.

Thankfully there's no short supply in the amazing Irish artisan businesses available. Our subscribers have been treated to some fantastic Irish products, such as Jam Art Factory artwork, Feadóg Irish Whistle, Moher Soap, and Belleek Pottery.

Our three boxes, Shamrock and Four Leaf Clover are also a beautiful gift for family and friends who share your love of Ireland.

You can purchase a quarterly subscription as the perfect gift for occasions such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, or even Father's Day.

Surprise him with a reminder of his roots and his connection to Ireland. We can't guarantee he won't shed a tear or two! Visit www.IrishCentralBox.com for more information.