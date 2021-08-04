Since 1978, Spring Lake, NJ, known as the “Irish Riviera” of the Jersey Shore, has been home to the Irish Centre.

Considered one of the most beautiful Irish boutiques and import stores in the USA, the Irish Centre has been a staple for those near and far.

Moya Rush arrived from Ireland in 1987 and came to work alongside her cousin, Mary Reilly who owned the shop in 1995. After Mary retired in 2014, Moya and her husband, Aidan, purchased the business and continued on with the store’s legacy.

Moya and Aidan Rush are originally from County Galway in Ireland. Their children, Ciara, 19 and Liam, 16, help greet their customers and together they share their love of the Irish culture and its traditions.

A prime example of what it means to be a family business, the Irish Centre embodies the true Irish spirit and showcases the importance of shopping small and local.

Moya is always on the lookout for unique Irish products and frequently travels back to Ireland to find new independent Irish artisans and their pieces. And while the store is a true representation of what Ireland has to offer, it also has strong local ties to artists from the Jersey Shore as well.

Since taking ownership of the store, Moya has expanded the store’s merchandise to include lots of new knitwear, glassware, home decor, jewelry, art, and even imported Irish breakfast foods and candy. It’s not uncommon to stumble upon something new and exciting each time you pop into the Irish Centre.

The owners proudly say, “We sell a little bit of everything Irish for all tastes and pockets, and for all of life’s special occasions. You’re sure to find something that makes you smile!

We invite you to visit the Irish Centre Gift Shop and share the best Ireland has to offer here in downtown Spring Lake.” Many people have even said that walking into the store is like stepping foot back in Ireland itself.

People start shopping at the store for engagement rings, then for the bridal registry and wedding bands. As life progresses, they buy christening outfits, baby blankets, children’s clothing and celebrate Holy Communions, Confirmations, birthdays, anniversaries, St. Patrick’s Day, and Christmas, with gifts for each occasion.

The Irish Centre also sells Aran sweaters, Irish tweed apparel and jackets, Waterford and Galway crystal, Nicholas Mosse pottery, Simon Pearce glassware, Belleek china, and countless Irish jewelry collections including the ever popular Claddagh rings. The store specializes in personalized pieces like their custom Irish road signs and artwork.

Generations of customers have frequented the Irish Centre during its 43 years in business and despite the challenges of 2020, the store’s loyal customers have never wavered in their support for the shop or its owners. Both young and old continue to cherish the deep tradition and Irish heritage that the store represents and its ability to transport anyone back to the Emerald Isle.

Filled with memories and rich stories of the strong Irish community, the Irish Centre brings new life to one’s ancestry and love of Ireland. Whether you have just gotten back from a trip to Ireland or have yet to go, the Irish Centre is sure to mean something special to you and your loved ones.

No matter the occasion or time of year, the Irish Centre is always home to “all things Irish at the Jersey Shore,” and hopes to continue to serve the needs of their community for many years to come.

You can find the Irish Centre at 1120 Third Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 00762.

Check out the Irish Centre's website for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook.