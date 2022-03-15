This Irish-American Heritage Month, feel connected to your Irish spirit by supporting one of these independent retailers.

Local Irish and Celtic shops represent the heartbeat of Irish culture in their communities, a place for Irish-Americans to connect with their roots and for those in the larger community to learn more about everything Ireland has to offer.

March is celebrated as Irish-American Heritage Month and you can bring Ireland closer to you by shopping a range of traditional and unique collections of clothing, homeware, and jewelry from one of these trusted Irish retailers.

Celtic Knot Works

Even the humblest Irish hedgerow has its share of primroses and new growth. To capture that inspiring vibe, Celtic Knot Works presents four springtime favorites.

“Spread Your Wings” reads the inscription on the cheerful Celtic Butterfly pendant. The Celtic Dragonfly is one of our best-selling designs, with a popular, simple inscription of “Joy”.

At the heart of every Celtic garden belongs the Tree of Life, with matching Celtic knots forming the tree’s branches and roots. The Lucky Shamrock is ornamented with three traditional spirals.

For Celtic Knot Works' full line of jewelry and gifts click here. You can also check them out on Facebook and Instagram.

Donegal Square

Bethlehem’s Donegal Square is a unique Celtic gift shop and destination, have a drop of whiskey or a pint of Guinness in their pub, and let them entertain you with some stories of tradition, folklore and more!

This month Donegal Square, in partnership with ArtsQuest, is proud to present Sláinte, a four-day experience in celebration of Irish heritage from March 17-20.

Pennsylvania’s own Celtic group House of Hamill will kick off the festivities on St. Patrick’s Day, plus several bands will be arriving over from Ireland including Irish music group Lúnasa.

The festival will also include traditional food and whiskey pairings supervised by Neville Gardner, owner, and operator of Donegal Square/McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar.

Check out Donegal Square's website and visit their bricks and mortar store at 534 Main Street Bethlehem, PA 18018. Phone them on +1 610-866-3244 or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Fáilte Irish Imports

Fáilte Irish Imports is celebrating 20 years in business! They are Kentucky's one-stop-shop for anything Irish and have a great selection of food items, from Brennan's bread to all the biscuits you can imagine.

They also have lovely Celtic jewelry, Belleek china, and household items to give your home an Irish touch. Plus their selection of flat caps will keep you coming back for more.

Fáilte Irish Imports also host tours to Ireland and in October 2022 they will be making a return to the Emerald Isle and they can not wait! Click here to find out more.

You can visit Fáilte Irish Imports at 113 South Upper St, Lexington, KY 40507. Check out their website for more information. You can also keep up to date with all the latest news on their products by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

Irish Traditions

Irish Heritage Month has arrived in Annapolis, Maryland, and Irish Traditions is delighted to share their heritage with all those enjoying the lovely town on the Chesapeake Bay!

The shop showcases Ireland’s rich history of culture and craft with a focus on today’s tastes. Traditional knitwear, linens, and tweeds are married with contemporary design to offer apparel of renowned Irish quality in current styles.

Fine jewelry reflects the craftsmanship handed down for generations and tells the story of Ireland’s history and artistry. Current trends in crystal and china add a touch of heritage to contemporary lifestyles. If you can’t visit the historic lanes of Annapolis in person, take a virtual stroll through their website and find the perfect gift for yourself or someone you love!

Irish Traditions is located at 141 Main Street, Annapolis, MD, 21401. You can also visit them online and stay in touch via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.