For over thirty years, Mucros Weavers have crafted quality woven accessories using only the finest quality yarn on Hattersley looms.

In the heart of Kerry’s national park, the delights of Muckross House await – a nineteenth-century Victorian mansion close to the shores of Muckross lake and famed worldwide for the splendor and beauty of a unique setting.

Muckross House is now run by a trust as a voluntary and not-for-profit organization. Its mission statement is to act as guardians of the heritage of Muckross House and of the traditional farms in their setting within the history and folk-life of Kerry.

The house is a fine example of the life of the nineteenth-century landowner and there are working farms and a thriving craft industry operating onsite which includes Mucros Weavers.

For over 30 years, inspired by its location, Mucros Weavers have designed and produced high-quality woven accessories in Muckross House, Killarney National Park. Since their humble beginnings, they have grown to supply over 400 stores worldwide, in countries such as the USA, Canada, France, Germany, and Japan, which has resulted in them becoming a brand that business owners can trust.

Mucros Weavers offer contemporary and traditional styles in glorious color ranges and supply a large range of ladies and gents scarves and headwear. More recently they have introduced ladies capes, ponchos, and handbags to compliment the caps all of which are woven from premium yarns such as wool, mohair, and alpaca.

Hugely popular with American visitors to Muckross House and with USA stores, Mucros Weavers were again chosen by their peers in the North American Celtic Association as the 2019 “Supplier of the Year” for their quick product turnaround and point of sale promotion.

John Cahill the weaving manager said, “We regularly talk to our customers to find out what they value, how their needs are changing, and how we can serve them better, having a short lead time is extremely important to them. We have a great team working together and have supplied many of our customers for over 25 years”.

While the last 15 months have posed a serious challenge, we have thankfully managed to sustain the business thanks to our loyal customer base. Much of our customer's business moved online and while this is no substitute for face-to-face and bricks-to-mortar selling, it has enabled us to stay afloat. It also allowed us the opportunity to spend time developing new products and ranges.

