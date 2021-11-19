This Green Friday, celebrate Celtic designs and local crafts from some of these independent businesses with Irish roots.

The Green Friday movement, which runs the same week as Black Friday, aims to highlight the value of small businesses in local communities, from the value, experience, and human connection they offer to customers.

This year why not take part in Green Friday and support one of these Irish independent retailers by shopping their range of traditional and unique collections of clothing, homeware, and jewelry.

Irish Traditions

If you find yourself exploring the cobblestone streets of historic Annapolis, Maryland, you must give Margaret Barry McLemore a visit at her shop, Irish Traditions.

The store carries men's and women's clothing, both traditional handknits and designer Merino wool styles. As you meander through the vibrant racks, you’ll also see scarves of every weave and style, fine Irish jewelry, Irish perfumes, and a corner for children’s clothes and toys. As well as flat caps, Irish sportswear with county team jerseys, Celtic gifts, bodhrans, imported Irish groceries, and fine Galway glassware.

Head around the corner and you’ll find yourself surrounded by Irish county tartans, kilts, Prince Charlie jackets and vests, sporrans, quaichs, and more coats-of-arms than you could shake a blackthorn stick at!

Since its inception, Irish Traditions have been able to expand in many ways. One direction of growth includes the wedding rental business, from custom kilts, Scottish clan crests, and traditional Scottish merchandise.

Find out more about Irish Traditions on their website or take a trip to their store at 141 Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Solvar Irish Jewelry

The Men’s Celtic Jewelry Collection by Solvar features a variety of textures, materials, and styles, ranging from pendants and bracelets with 10K Gold, sterling silver cufflinks, and rings to leather bracelets with a unique magnetic clasp.

This dynamic jewelry collection delivers substance and style to a broad range of men while paying homage to their Irish heritage. Solvar's master designers have crafted each piece of men's jewelry in the finest detail to the highest standard, using centuries-old craftsmanship skills. Each piece of gold and sterling silver has been hallmarked by the assay office at Dublin Castle.

Whether you are looking for a special birthday gift, a men's cross or perhaps a unique Celtic wedding band, their large collection of men's Celtic jewelry will ensure there is something for everyone.

You can find out more about Solvar Irish Jewellery on their website and find your nearest Solvar stockist here. You can also check them out on Facebook or Instagram.

Things Celtic

Things Celtic is known as the “Best Little Irish Shop in Texas,” and brings artisan Celtic products to Dublin, Texas. Originally established in 1997 by Lanora Davidson as a unique festival booth specializing in Celtic products including jewelry, clothing, gifts, and art.

In 1999, after two years of festivals and markets, Lanora opened a brick-and-mortar store on Lamar Blvd. in Austin. Things Celtic was an instant success and a year later the store was doubled in size.

Most of the items sold in the store are imported directly from artisans in Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, but they also carry products made by Celtic artists in the United States and Canada.

This year Things Celtic was selected as one of three national finalists by Gifts & Dec Magazine for the Retailer Excellence Award in the Specialist Shop category. Things Celtic is always striving to offer the best service and products from Ireland and the other Celtic nations

Check out Things Celtic website for more information. You can also visit them at 115 E Blackjack Street, Dublin, Texas 76446. You can also follow them on Facebook.