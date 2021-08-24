Faith & Begorra, a staple of the Irish community in Denville, New Jersey, brings customers closer to their roots and heritage with an array of Irish products.

Founded 29 years ago on June 2, 1992, Susan Banks and her husband Dennis opened Faith & Begorra. Selecting items for the shop is important to Susan, who likes to take her time and choose pieces that are new or different.

Jewelry made in Ireland is their largest category, while Susan told IrishCentral that their "clothing is also important to all customers. The quality of clothing coming out of Ireland is second to none. Hand-knit sweaters, loomed sweaters, gents’ jackets, shirts, and vests are important, as are our capes and scarves.”

Inspired by the mythology of the ancient Celts, Faith & Begorra sells handcrafted jewelry pieces that illustrate its history and legend through symbols and color.

"There is much folklore surrounding the Irish and Scottish people: The story of the Irish Claddagh and the Scottish Luckenbooth, the legend of the Celtic Dragon, Tree of Life, or Triple Goddess; our Celtic jewelry collections take these ancient stories and retell them in colorful, playful jewelry," explains Susan.

Their bestselling Sacred Numbers Collection is based on the numerology of the ancient Celts, while their earrings and pendants with sterling silver ear wires come in a variety of chain choices. Celtic bracelets, pins, and Irish necklaces give you a wide variety of choices by which you can feel and wear the power of the Celts.

Faith & Begorra also stocks The Celtic Jewelry Studio, created by designer and owner Cynthia Meyers. "Traveling to Ireland and the Celtic Isles for many years I became familiar with the folklore and legends, the Celtic people, their history, and the wonderful mythology of the Celts. Being of Celtic blood myself it all struck a chord," says Cynthia.

"Fast forward to today my collections are inspired by all things Celtic, sacred sites and holy wells, standing stones, and Celtic crosses, the Book of Kells an ancient Irish manuscript, Celtic folklore, and mythology.

"Working with Celtic symbols in metal and real gemstones such as Amethyst, Garnet, Aquamarine, Sapphire, Lapis, and Connemara Marble seemed like a natural extension of my travels and lifechanging experiences in the Celtic Isles."

Faith & Begorra is located at 40 Broadway in Denville, NJ, 07834. You can shop on their website, email faithandbegorra@gmail.com, or call them 1-973-625-0070. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.