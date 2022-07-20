The Irish Fantasy Football League clothing collection by Donegal Square connects the wonders of mythology and sport to your ancestral home.

Donegal Square is delighted to introduce their new product line, the Irish Fantasy Football League, designed by founder Neville Gardner. It combines the love of football with a unique logo for various areas of Ireland in a most colorful and creative graphic design.

Some of the regions, counties, and towns in Ireland are over 1.000 years old and shrouded in the mists of time. The people of Ireland have left their homes because of war, famine and to seek religious freedom. The Irish Fantasy Football League connects the mythological past, present, and future of the Irish people to the sport of football in its many forms, soccer, rugby, Gaelic football, and to the geography of their ancestral home.

Donegal Square has launched the collection with a selection of t-shirts and will soon add on coffee mugs, shot glasses and various other products. All t-shirts are made with 100% ring-spun cotton done locally in the Lehigh Valley.

All shirts are available in S-XXXL and are priced at $29.95. Browse the selection in store or online and choose from Dublin Wanderers, Clare Harps, Belfast United, Cork Mariners, Donegal Banshees, Kerry Kings, Mayo Hibernians, Shamrock Athletic, Sligo Dragons, Tyrone Football, Waterford City and, of course, the Galway Pirates (a reference to the home of the pirate queen, Gráinne O’Malley).

Located in the city of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Donegal Square is a unique Celtic gift shop and destination, have a drop of whiskey or a pint of Guinness in their pub, and let them entertain you with some stories of tradition, folklore and more!

You can also check out Donegal Square's website and visit their bricks and mortar store at 534 Main Street Bethlehem, PA 18018. Phone them on +1 610-866-3244 or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.