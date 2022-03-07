Carry a piece of Ireland everywhere you go with Liwu Jewellery's latest necklace collection.

In celebration of this year's St. Patrick's Day, Liwu Jewellery has released two new bespoke pieces in their Celtic collection; the Map of Ireland Necklace and the Shamrock Necklace.

Both are now on sale at a special price launch and are available in silver and 9ct gold for the month of March starting at only $79 (RRP $99).

The Map of Ireland Necklace symbolizes Ireland and home and describing the inspiration for the piece, the designer behind Liwu Jewellery, Áine Breen said, "I wanted to allow people to carry Ireland on their heart wherever they may go".

Having lived abroad herself and with a sister who is now an Australian citizen, she understands that life takes you to expected places and until you return it is nice to have a beautiful piece made in Ireland to carry on your journey.

A beautiful meaning card also comes inside the gift-wrapped box that explains "life takes you to unexpected places, love takes you home." A reminder that you will carry Ireland in your heart wherever you may be.

While the Shamrock Necklace captures the national emblem and its meaning in an intrinsic design. The history behind the shamrock dates back further than the traditional St. Patrick Story and the holy spirit symbolism. It dates back to Celtic druids who believed the three heart-shaped leaves on young clover symbolised faith, love and hope.

Áine's love of meaningful symbols began when she travelled and lived abroad during her 20s. Since returning home, she has been capturing symbols from her native Ireland and from around the world in her jewellery designs so that the meaning can never be mistaken or forgotten. As a gift to yourself or as a gift to a dear one, each piece speaks directly to the heart.

She is delighted to add the Map of Ireland Necklace and the Shamrock Necklace to her Celtic Symbol collection. Click here to check out the full Celtic Symbol pieces which include spirals, knots and other not so well known ancient symbols here.

Designed and made in Ireland, shop the latest Liwu Jewellery collection here with shipping available worldwide. You can also keep up to date with Liwu Jewellery on Instagram and Facebook.