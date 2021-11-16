Liwu Jewellery offers a range of symbols with unique meanings, perfect for gifting this Christmas.

Just in time for the holiday season, Liwu Jewellery has launched a new beautiful collection including the Tree of Life and the Lucky Horseshoe.

Liwu means gift and every gift has a message and a meaning. You are seen, You are understood, You are loved, You deserve every good thing.

Designer of Liwu Jewellery, Áine Breen, captures these messages in symbols of pure gold and silver so that the meaning can never be mistaken or forgotten. As a gift to yourself or as a gift to a dear one, each piece speaks directly to the heart.

The Horseshoe Collection, available in sterling silver and 9ct gold, is a beautiful, simple take on the universal symbol for luck and protection.

Historically, the horseshoe protects the horse and then it was used as luck and protection symbol in the home. Hence, it is now a well-known symbol for luck, protection and success. It is also believed to help turn your luck around.

This unique piece of jewellery also comes with a card inscribed with the quote, "ride your dreams as far as they can take you", making this a meaningful gift for yourself or a loved one.

While The Tree of Life Pendant Necklace, also available in sterling silver and 9ct gold, is the Celtic symbol for wisdom and knowledge and also represents family and connection. The pendant is a beautiful talisman for your journey through the seasons of life.

Áine's love of meaningful symbols began when she travelled and lived abroad during her 20s. Since returning home, she has been capturing symbols from her native Ireland and from around the world in her jewellery designs. At the center of her jewellery collection is a unique range of Celtic symbols, which you can shop here.



Áine explains, "I love that the wisdom and emotions of a thousand lifetimes can be compressed into a simple mark and through my jewellery, you can send the gift of meaning across distances, cultures, and generations."

