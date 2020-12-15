Make this holiday season magical by gifting a loved one with The IrishCentral Box!

We are delighted to be spreading Christmas joy in the global Irish community. The IrishCentral Box brings you and your loved ones closer to Ireland with unique and seasonal goods from all across the Emerald Isle delivered directly to your door every three months.

The IrishCentral Box is the perfect gift for the 2021 holiday season. This one-off or a quarterly subscription box is a direct link to everything Irish. Delivered to your, or your loved one's, door four times a year, the IrishCentral Box showcases the best Ireland has to offer.

Imagine the thrill and excitement of receiving the box to your home - the ultimate in Irish cheer and charm, the gift of Ireland, the epitome of Irish pride.

Our three boxes - Shamrock, Four Leaf Clover, and St. Patrick - are a beautiful gift for family and friends who share your love of Ireland.

Shamrock

The Shamrock box is priced at $59.99. However, you can have a new box delivered to your home each quarter, at a price of $199.99 for an entire year.

Featuring beautiful products from across Ireland including the renowned Bewleys Irish tea, Brid O’Kane embroidery art, and a Kilcoe Studio calendar.

Four Leaf Clover

The Four Leave Clover box is priced at $149.99, or receive a new box delivered to your door each quarter, at a price of $529.99 for the entire year.

All the wonders of the Shamrock box with added extras, including a gift from The Turf Peat Incense Co. and a Sealed with Irish Love mug.

St. Patrick

The St. Patrick box is priced at $369.99 or you can subscribe to receive a new box delivered to your door each quarter, at a price of $1099.99 per year

This new edition includes everything in the Shamrock and Clover and more, including a beautiful Mullingar Pewter Chess set.

The final order date for The IrishCentral Box this holiday season is Dec 14, 2021.