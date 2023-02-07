This month, celebrate a friendship and show them you care by giving them a luxury Irish gift box.

February is Friendship Month and the tradition of Galentine's Day (celebrated on February 13th, the day before Valentine’s) has grown more and more popular over the years... and for good reason! The day is dedicated to the love we have for our female friendships and is a lovely reason to show how much they mean to you.

The IrishCentral Box will surprise them with the very best of Ireland and will remind them of their roots and connection to the beautiful island -an ideal gift to put a smile on their face and no subscription is needed!

Our standard IrishCentral Boxes contain a pick and mix of expertly curated new Irish products and old favorites while the deluxe option contains some extra more luxurious products.

Folláin Marmalade: This Irish company has been mastering creating traditional preserves since 1983. Their iconic marmalade hits you with an intense taste with a combination of powerful tart flavors from their medium-cut peel and the sweet taste of orange. Grab your favorite Irish brown bread and slather it with this delicious marmalade- delicious!

'Sealed with Irish Love' Mugs: Designed by Máire McKeogh, who traces her passion for all things Irish back to growing up in the west of Ireland, these fine bone china Irish mugs with hand-drawn Irish Illustrations make perfect gifts for friends and family in Ireland and abroad.

Brookfield Farm beeswax giftbox: Set within the beautiful landscape of Co. Tipperary running down to the shores of Lough Derg, Brookfield Farm produces artisan food and locally sourced honey through careful and sustainable farming.

Their hive gift boxes contain a selection of Brookfield Farm products from a jar of our raw Irish honey, and beeswax lip balm, to our hand-dipped pure beeswax dinner and botanical scented candles.

'I'm Patrick' print from Jam Art Factory: This Irish-themed illustration has been designed by artist Mark Conlan and comes from the Jam Art Factory in Dublin.

... and much more!

* Please note, the contents of your box can vary and may not match the image shown.