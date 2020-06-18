Looking for something creative, contemporary, and uniquely Celtic this Father’s Day? Look no further than your local Celtic store to find your dad that something special!

You will find a plethora of quality made products designed by Irish and Scottish craftspeople to gift your dad this Father's Day, June 21.

Quality Irish jewelry, traditional clothing, or perhaps a handmade woven cap from Mucros Weavers - whatever the gift, make it reflect and remind him of his Celtic roots. Remember to “Be vocal and shop local” and find that uniquely Celtic, original gift that will be a true dad-pleaser this Father's Day!

Grandfather Shirts from Lee Valley

The grandfather shirt that started it all. Lee Valley’s traditional Irish flannel grandfather shirts have been customer favorites for over 30 years, and it is easy to see why. It is made from soft cotton flannelette, which has been expertly brushed for softness and warmth. This gives the fabric the perfect balance of softness and durability.

Men's Celtic jewelry

Rich with symbols like the Claddagh, the shamrock, and Celtic knots, Irish jewelry is the ideal purchase to celebrate Father’s Day.

Is your Dad your hero? Get him a unique Celtic Warrior piece by Boru. Boru Jewelry's unique Celtic Warrior collection is perfect for all those heroic fathers.

Retailers can check out these and other top collections at BORU JEWELRY. Customers can find Boru collections at Irish & Celtic Stores across the USA listed here.

Caps from Mucros Weavers

Mucros Weavers makes gorgeous woven fishermen’s hats and newsboy caps. Their team of craftspeople, lead by Master Weaver John Cahill, design and produce ranges for gents as well as ladies that include stylish and functional headwear from tweed cloth that can be worn alone or with our ponchos and capes.

For Mucros Weaver's full line of hats and caps, scarves and capes, waistcoats, bags, wallets, and purses, check your favorite local store here.

Get the look from most Irish Shops. Retailers should visit Mucros Weavers for purchasing details Telephone + 353 (0) 64 667 0156 or + 353 (0) 64 663 4526, or email Weaving@Muckross-House.ie

GUINNESS merchandise from James Trading Group

Official merchandise of Ireland’s favorite and most iconic beer from the James Trading Group. T-shirts, hats, rugby shirts, and more.

Celtic Chain & Claddagh collections

Show your Dad you see him as your own kind of awesome with jewelry and gifts by Celtic Knot Works. Bob Heiney, the lead artist at Celtic Knot Works, creates award-winning, high-quality original designs inspired by traditional Celtic styles. Find the piece that’s perfect for him: pendants, pewter pins, matchbox covers, keychains, pendulums, money clips, and more.

Solvar Jewelry

Each piece of Solvar jewelry is individually designed, drawing inspiration from Ireland’s rich heritage and unique icons to provide a cherished memory of Ireland. Their master designers craft each piece in the finest detail to the highest standard, using centuries-old craftsmanship skills.

