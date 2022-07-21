Welcome to the July/August issue of Ireland of the Welcomes, the longest-running Irish interest magazine in the world.

Summer is well and truly upon us now and Ireland is thronging with visitors ready to explore and soak up every ounce of freedom in these sunny months after the last few years.

Celebrating everything Ireland has to offer in this issue Domhnall O’Donoghue reveals all that the city of Armagh has to offer. He also explores familial history in the picturesque seaside town of Enniscrone. Leon O’Cathasaigh dives deep into Dingle and finds that it truly is the jewel in Ireland's crown as we all suspected.

In this issue, we also unearth some true adventures in Galway and the Aran Island for all the family to enjoy. Elsewhere Deanna O'Connor gives great insight into some of the Irish family names we're all familiar with while Aisling Keenan dishes on some secret gems the Irish have been keeping for themselves.

As well as our usual treats we're also giving our readers the chance to have

an Irish Heritage Tree planted on their behalf. Nominate someone who you feel has a wonderful story to be told or who you'd love to be remembered through the planting of a tree in Ireland.

Let's check out what's inside the July / August issue of Ireland of the Welcomes- as always, enjoy!

- News

A roundup of the what's on and where, and the latest art and culture news on the island of Ireland.

- An Indomitable Spirit

Cathal Brugha's life story retold

- Into The West

Kate Hickey discovers there's nowhere quite like Galway for foodie family fun!

- What's In A Name?

Deanna O'Connor looks at the history of Ireland's most common surnames -did yours make the cut?

- Dingle Does It Best

Leo O’Cathasaigh visits the County Kerry town of Dingle and discovers that when it comes to tourism, Dingle does it best!

- Your View

A selection of real vacation images captured by IOW readers over the years

- An Icon Revisited

In celebration of Maureen O'Hara's 102th birthday, we take a look back at her extraordinary life

- In Print

A round-up of the newest book releases from Irish authors

- Lyrical Life

A selection of poetry from Ireland's most talented writers