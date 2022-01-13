The January / February issue of Ireland of the Welcomes is out now- get a taste of what our subscribers got to enjoy inside this month's edition.

This year Ireland of the Welcomes celebrates its 70th anniversary! Throughout the year we plan on celebrating this incredible milestone by dipping into our archives and sharing some of our historic gems starting with this January / February issue.

Ireland of the Welcomes was first published in May 1952 and in the May / June issue we plan on celebrating this happy occasion with a one-off special collector's edition compiled from our 70 years of archived magazines.

In this issue, our writers go in search of adventure this New Year. Domhnall O'Donoghue explores all that Belfast has to offer and shares a personal treasure that is Cabra Castle, in Cavan.

Deanna O'Connor speaks to Declan O'Rourke about his new book The Pawnbroker's Reward, based on the lives of real people during Ireland's Great Hunger.

Of course, St. Valentine's Day is also on the horizon and romance is in the air. Leon O’Cathasaigh examines the great Irish love stories while elsewhere we explore the saint's links to Dublin.

Let's check out what's inside the January / February issue of Ireland of the Welcomes- as always, enjoy!

- News

A roundup of topical tidbits from the Emerald Isle

- From the Archives

Throughout 2022 we will celebrate IOW's 70th anniversary by visiting our extensive archives

- Northern Star

Domhnall O'Donoghue visits Belfast and discovers a city

mixing history with hope

- Roosevelt & The Irish Warrior

An examination of President Roosevelt's love for the Irish warrior Cúchulainn

- Lady Gregory

Stephen Robert looks at the life and legacy of Lady Gregory

- Five of the best

Irish women in literature

- Hot Hotel

We visit Galway's Galmont Hotel

- Tales of Blarney

What's true and what's lore about the famous Blarney Castle

- Declan O'Rourket

Deanna O'Connor speaks to musician turned author about his new book on the Irish Famine

- Books

The best newly released books from Ireland



- What is it...

About St. Valentine and his surprising connection to Dublin!