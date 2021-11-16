Skellig Gift Store has launched its Black Friday event one week early and to celebrate we have a €250 Skellig Gift Store Gift Card for one lucky IrishCentral reader!

Skellig Gift Store, nestled in the village of Waterville, is a family-run store that prides itself in finding and sharing unique crafts and gifts designed and created in Kerry and the rest of Ireland.

Their online store offers traditional sweaters, Irish caps, blankets, Celtic jewelry, and more from many of Ireland's best designer brands.

This year Skellig Gift Store has launched its Black Friday event one week early starting the 18th November 2021 and running all the way up to Cyber Monday, meaning you have more time to shop their incredible deals.

To help you make the most of your shopping experience, Skellig Gift Store is kindly giving away a €250 Gift Card to one lucky reader. All you have to do is fill out the competition form below:

Create your own user feedback survey

What's more, there's a 20% discount offer* for all Skellig Gift Store purchases over €50 using the code 20BLACKFRIDAY at checkout

Stay warm and add a little style to your wardrobe with the fantastic Mens' Aran Sweaters and Womens’ Aran Sweaters collection. Choose from their range of traditional and contemporary yarns and designs.

Browse through their huge selection of fine Irish Celtic Jewelry. Featuring the classic Irish cross, the much-loved Claddagh, the timeless Trinity knot, and the Irish Tree of Life, you're sure to find a memorable gift for someone special.

You can also choose from their collection of handcrafted Mucros Scarves and Irish Wool Blankets. The perfect authentic Irish gift for yourself or a loved one delivered directly from our store on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Skellig Gift Store also offers free shipping to the USA, making it even easier to treat yourself or a loved one to a special piece from the Emerald Isle.

If you're not sure where to start when shopping this holiday season, Skellig Gift Store Gift Ideas 2021 is the perfect place for inspiration this Christmas.

The Skellig Gift Store Black Friday event will run from Friday, 18th November 2021 to Monday, 29th November 2021.

* 20% off discount code cannot be used in conjunction with other discount codes.

Find out more about Skellig Gift Store and shop their full range of products here. You can also follow Skellig Gift Store on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.