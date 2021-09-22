Gym+Coffee, Ireland’s leading athleisure brand has launched their Fall/Winter RE: CONNECT collection.

Featuring brand new products, upgrades and colors to add to your rotation, the RE: CONNECT collection offers the perfect cozy relaxed pieces, perfect for hikes and also lazy days.

Inspired by the idea of reconnecting with ourselves and others, the new collection also expands on Gym+Coffee’s sustainable offerings with multiple pieces made from recycled materials.

What's more, they have teamed up with IrishCentral to offer one lucky reader a chance to give away $300 worth of Gym+Coffee clothing. Keep reading to find out how you can win.

Check out some of our favorite pieces from the collection that you need to keep warm and stylish for the incoming winter months:

Their alabaster and wisteria blue wide crew neck is the perfect fit for when you want a lazy day but don’t want to compromise on style.

The relaxed shape with a soft crop and ribbed collar makes for a sleek and laid-back look and pairs perfectly with the Chill Track Jogger for the ultimate coordinated look.

While their Embassy Pants are a real game-changer in style for both men and women, bringing luxury comfort to a smart, commuter-style set of bottoms.

The elasticated high waist design offers maximum comfort and what's more, they even come with pockets!

One of their sustainably made pieces featuring recycled polyester, lightweight and breathable fabric in the gorgeous orchid lilac shade, this Run Free Tee is our new gym favourite.

Designed to give you your best and most breathable training session yet, hit the gym in style and turn heads on the treadmill!

Match it up with the Gym+Coffee Contender Shorts with a handy zippable back pocket for keys and gym cards. In a lightweight and quick-dry fabric, this set is stretchy, flexible and ready for all types of training, running or exercise, helping you meet your fitness goals.

Whether it’s for those chilled-out Sundays or as extra motivation to get back in the gym, Gym+Coffee’s high-quality, premium-feel clothing is accessible to everyone and will ensure you can make it through the winter months in style.

To be in a chance of winning $300 worth of Gym+Coffee clothing, fill out the competition form below:

