Carrolls Irish Gifts are here to help you find the last bits and pieces to complete your Christmas lists.

For nearly forty years, Carrolls Irish Gifts have been the home to a range of local Irish makers and famous Irish brands in their stores across Ireland and online.

This festive gift guide includes the perfect stocking fillers, gifts for your friends, family, neighbors, teachers, or special people in your life.

Carrolls Irish Gifts Christmas Stocking Fillers

Tipperary Crystal Christmas Tree Decorations

Looking to decorate your Christmas tree in style this year? Then this four pack of stunning sparkling decorations is perfect for you. Made by Tipperary Crystal you know that these are pure quality. A great addition to any tree- The set of four includes a star, a Christmas Tree, a stocking full of presents and a snowman.

Baileys Hot Chocolate Bombe

A delicious treat for the grown-ups! Place the Chocolate Bomb (marshmallows encased in Baileys flavored milk chocolate) into a mug of hot milk to create the ultimate Baileys hot chocolate. A great way to relax and catch up with a friend of the festive period.

Wild Fern Ireland Christmas Spice Scented Candle.

Bring the scent of an Irish Christmas into your home with the Wild Fern Ireland Christmas Spice Scented Candle. Made from a gorgeous array of berries, cinnamon, and mixed winter spice, this soy wax candle will get you ready for the festive time with its wonderful fragrance reminding you of all those great Christmas memories. Presented in a lovely gift box with a stunning red ribbon this makes for a thoughtful Christmas gift for a loved one!

Guinness Pub Quiz Trivia Card Game

Get the whole family together and test your knowledge with this unique Guinness Pub Quiz game. Enjoy this mixture of sport, popular culture, and even the history of Guinness questions just about anywhere- at home, at a friend's house, or even your favorite pub!

Handcrafted Irish Soap

Winter can be harsh on our hands, so why not treat a loved one to this set of quality soaps? The Handcrafted Palm Free Irish Soaps from County Clare are a lovely reminder of the Emerald Isle. These selections of soaps would make a thoughtful gift for a friend or a great addition to any bathroom for a lovely scented smell.

Personalized Wine Glass

Looking for the perfect gift for the right occasion? Then this brilliant wine glass with personalized text in a gift box is a great gift. You can include your own personalized message and depending on the occasion you can also avail of Carrolls Irish Gifts' personalized engraved template design.

