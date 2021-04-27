Celebrate Arbor Day with Irish Heritage Tree

This Arbor Day show your love for nature and your roots by planting an Irish Heritage Tree.

Arbor Day, which translates to “tree” day from the Latin origin of the word arbor, is an annual US holiday, celebrated on April 30 2021, that celebrates the planting, upkeep, and preservation of trees. The Irish Heritage Tree program, in collaboration with The Tree Council of Ireland, is proud to be a supporter of this worthwhile holiday.

With our program, Irish Heritage Tree, our readers can honor their family, friends, and ancestry by planting a tree in the beautiful Golden Vale forest, in County Tipperary, in Ireland, while also making a positive impact on the environment.

Planting a tree, including a certificate of dedication, costs only $69.99 with an additional option to receive your certificate framed for an extra $29.99. We hope that one day soon when it is safe to do so, certificate holders will be able to visit their tree. Until then, even though you can't be in Ireland, we hope it's comforting to know that a piece of your Irish spirit is rooted in the ground.

What is Arbor Day?

The idea for the tree-planting holiday came from a Nebraska newspaper editor in 1872 called J. Sterling Morton, who saw the value of trees and proposed Arbor Day at a meeting of the State Board of Agriculture.

Prizes were offered to counties and individuals for the largest number of properly planted trees on that day. It was estimated that more than one million trees were planted in Nebraska on the first Arbor Day.

Today Arbor Day is celebrated in all 50 states and the most common date for the state observance is the last Friday in April.

The simple act of planting a tree represents a belief that the tree will grow to provide us with clean air, cooling shade, habitat for wildlife, and endless natural beauty. They are also a symbol of heritage and as the years go on the roots of your tree will keep growing in the soil, forming a deeper and everlasting memory of your loved one.

There's never been a more meaningful day to plant an Irish Heritage Tree than on this national tree-planting holiday.