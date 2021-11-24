This Black Friday week, Ireland’s number one destination for quality Irish craft gifts is offering huge savings across their store.

For nearly forty years, Carrolls Irish Gifts have been the home to a range of local Irish makers and famous Irish brands in their stores across Ireland and online.

Carrolls Irish Gifts will be offering savings of up to 60% plus an additional 15% off and free shipping promotion this Black Friday week.

Discover sparkling jewelry from brands like Newbridge and Tipperary Crystal, mouth-watering Irish food gift baskets and sets, and Irish craft gifts for everyone in the family.

You can also add an extra touch and personalize a timeless gift with Carrolls engraving service and don't forget to complete your Secret Santa list with stocking fillers and gift sets.

Carrolls Irish Gifts Top 5 Picks

1. Aran Knitwear

If you're looking to get a nice Irish gift for a loved one, this stylish and elegant Aran Coat is a great choice! Made from 100% Merino wool, this lovely button coat is available for both men and women, with an eye-catching chunky collar that gives it a subtle beauty and provides extra warmth for those cold winter months. Featuring an Aran knitting pattern and made right here on the Emerald Isle, this coat is as Irish as can be.

For smaller kids in the family, the Aran Hooded Zip Cardigan would look adorable on them. The cardigan comes with kangaroo pockets and is also made with 100% Merino wool. It can be worn by both boys and girls it is very stylish and practical for any child.

You can shop Carrolls Irish Gifts' wide range of clothing here.

2. Gift Baskets and Sets

For someone who likes a bit of everything, you can shop Carrolls’ Gift Baskets. From their “Winter Wardrobe Christmas Gift Set For Her” to their “Man Of Aran Scarf & Patchwork Hat Christmas Gift Set For Him” and much more.

Their gift baskets are filled with iconic Irish treats and are ideal for someone missing home or fondly recalling a trip to Éire. Opening this gift basket will truly be a moment to treasure, although making the decision of where to start can certainly be difficult!

Shop all types of Carrolls' Gift Baskets and Sets here.

3. Guinness Merchandise

There is something special about being able to enjoy the delicious taste of Guinness from the comfort of your own home. With everything you need to create the perfect experience, this Guinness Home Bar Set is something to treasure for many years to come.

Inside the pack, you'll find four beer mats, a deck of cards, a Guinness bar towel and two Guinness glasses designed for the perfect pour from a 500ml can. Add a bit of music and some good company into the mix, and you'll feel like you're right in the middle of your own Irish country pub.

Find more Guinness Merchandise with Carrolls Irish Gifts here.

4. Irish Jewelry

If you're looking for beautiful pieces of Irish jewelry this Black Friday, consider this stunning 10-carat gold Shamrock Pendant. The shamrock has been part of the Celtic culture for centuries and it is said that it possesses magical qualities. When gifted this symbol can bring the wearer good fortune and love.

Why not also match the necklace with a pair of Celtic Shamrock Earrings, truly eye-catching and will catch the attention of many.

Carrolls sterling silver Claddagh Ring Cross Ring with Clear Crystals is also filled with symbolic meaning. Made from quality material, the Claddagh Ring meaning is all about love, loyalty and friendship. The two hands represent friendship, the heart symbolizes love and the crown on top is for loyalty. A lovely Irish gift to show someone how much they mean to you.

Shop Carrolls Irish Gifts' wide range of Irish jewelry here.

5. House and Home

Bring the scent of an Irish Christmas into your home with the Wild Fern Ireland Christmas Spice Scented Candle.

Made from a gorgeous array of berries, cinnamon, and mixed winter spice, this soy wax candle will get you ready for the festive time with its wonderful fragrance reminding you of all those great Christmas memories. Presented in a lovely gift box with a stunning red ribbon this makes for a thoughtful Christmas gift for a loved one!

Find more house and home goods with Carrolls Irish Gifts here.

