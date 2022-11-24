Welcome to An Irish Christmas, brought to you by your friends at IrishCentral!

It doesn't get much better than Christmas in Ireland - whether you're at home for the big day itself, visiting over the festive season or in Ireland for a few weeks prior to Christmas Day and enjoying the buildup, there's something so special about an Irish Christmas.

This holiday season IrishCentral has released a stunning Irish Christmas book, so grab a mug of your favorite warm drink and relax into this wonderful festive read.

From memories of childhood Christmases spent in rural Ireland and ancient Celtic traditions, you can incorporate into your own holidays to more modern traditions that have taken the country by storm in recent years we have the best of everything that makes Christmas special.

And don't think that we've forgotten about the main event - we have three of Ireland's top chefs on hand to share their wisdom across entrees, mains, and desserts - including the all important cocktail hour. Ensuring your Christmas feast goes off without a hitch.

We also have a selection of toasts and party songs to ensure this New Year's Eve comes alive with a taste of Ireland.

Let's take a look at what's inside IrishCentral's Christmas book, enjoy!

- Memories of Christmas in Kerry

A rural Christmas remembered.

- Most popular traditions

Highlights of an Irish Christmas.

- Christmas Dinner

Recipes for the main event!

- Christmas desserts

Make sure you leave room for dessert!

- Hunting the Wren

A truly Irish celebration.

- Christmas Eve Busk

A special Dublin event!

- Daisy Day

One of Ireland's most beautiful traditions.

- Christmas Ads

Memories of years gone by.

- A Child at Christmas

Memories of the 1960s.

- Letter to Santa

The tale of a remarkable letter

- Kavanagh Poem

A famous poem from a famous poet celebrating.

- Christmas Day Swim

Are you brave enough?

From our home to yours, we wish you a very merry Christmas.

