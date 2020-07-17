While many bring old Irish traditions into their wedding day these Celtic Warrior bands will allow you to carry your Irish roots with you always.

Whether at home in Ireland or among the Irish diaspora around the world, Celtic traditions remain part of wedding days around the globe. From the Celtic tradition of hand-tying to the Child of Prague and, of course, the wedding rings, ancient traditions run deep.

Boru Jewelry has the perfect line, inspired by an ancient treasure and filled with Celtic Warrior spirit. This is a wonderful Irish alternative to bring a little Irish magic into your wedding day.

The Celtic Warrior jewelry collection, from Boru, has been inspired by one of Ireland’s foremost treasures, the Ardagh Chalice. In 1868, it was found in County Limerick by two men digging potatoes.

This 8th-century piece is Ireland’s most prized artifact and is held in the National Museum of Ireland, in Dublin. It is widely recognized as one of, if not the most important pieces of Celtic art ever found. The ornate craftsmanship exhibited on the chalice forms the basis of the intricate designs found in their Celtic Warrior jewelry collections.

Among the Celtic Warrior collection are a varied and wonderful selection of wedding rings.

History of Boru jewelry

Boru Jewelry, creators and suppliers of Dublin-made jewelry was founded in 2003 but its origins date back to the mid-1980s when the Irish company produced coat of arms jewelry. Their passion for Ireland has been at the company's center from the start.

Fittingly the company is named after Brian Boru, the last High King of Ireland, a patron of the arts and learning, who presided over a period of great craftsmanship of jewelry, manuscripts, and stone masonry.

Boru Jewelry is now a household name in Irish jewelry and had designed high-profile pieces for big names such as president Barack Obama and Whoopi Goldberg, as well as being used in the hit series Vikings.

