Looking to shop quality Irish products this Black Friday but don't know where to start? Don't worry, we have you covered.

This Friday, November 26, is Black Friday and it's the perfect time to get your Christmas presents sorted early this year.

If you have someone in your life who keeps Ireland close to their heart then these stores are the best place to shop for the best Irish gifts, from traditional music instruments, Celtic jewelry, stylish clothing, and much more.

Donegal Square

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is known as the Christmas City and is the home of many events and festivals including Celtic Classic in September and Christkindlemart in December. This little town has a strong European resemblance and a Celtic destination is located right in the center.

Donegal Square has a great collection of items from Ireland and Scotland and specializes in traditional knitwear, Celtic jewelry, custom tartans and more. Come pay them a visit in-store or online and feel like you crossed the Atlantic, especially when you go up to McCarthy’s Restaurant, Pub and Whiskey Bar.

Owner Neville Gardner moved here from Ireland and opened Donegal Square in the mid 80s and really brings the very best items from home. Growing up with Scottish/Irish heritage has resulted in a unique mix of products from Ireland and the British Isles.

One of their most recent original products invented in Bethlehem but produced in Scotland is their ‘Hope for Life Tartan’ - depicting ribbon colors from all the major cancers and contributing 25% of the sales back to Cancer Organizations.

Donegal Square will also help you “tie the knot” with kilt rentals, wedding bands, ribbons for hand-fasting, all the things to make your Celtic Wedding unique.

For more information on Donegal Square check out their website or visit their store at 534 Main Street Bethlehem, PA 18018. You can also follow them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

James Trading Group

The James Trading Group has been a distributor of Irish goods in the US and Canada since 1989.

Based in New York, they specialize in a wide range of high-quality products and are the official licensee of Waltons Irish Instruments, your one-stop hub for your Irish folk instrument needs.

Their range of bodhrans and tin whistles are suited to those starting to learn a Celtic instrument, right up to experienced and professional players. Plus their music publications, bodhráns and tin whistles are renowned worldwide and will give many years of pleasure and satisfaction.

The James Trading Group also run The Guinness Webstore, the perfect place to shop some holiday favorites, from Guinness chocolate, fudge and luxury preserves to their ornate ornaments for your Christmas tree, to classic Guinness games for fun at home with family and friends, they have everything you need this holiday season. Why not check out their new range of Guinness beer bread mix or even try their popular Guinness coffee?

For more information visit their website or to speak to someone in James Trading Group call 914 345 1550 or email sales@thejtg.com. You can also follow them on Facebook and Pinterest.

Real Irish Gifts

Real Irish Gifts & Travel is an online and brick-and-mortar retailer of fine Irish brands and goods. Stuart Marely curates and ships collections of Irish gifts, clothing, home goods, jewelry, fragrances, and more from his location in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Real Irish have started their Black Friday already; save 20% sitewide and on Irish brands like Hanna Hats, Fragrances of Ireland, Ireland's Eyeknitwear, and more.

You can find out more about Real Irish Gifts & Travel by checking out their website. You can also follow them on Facebook.

O’Meara's Irish House

O’Meara’s Irish House is situated in Fish Creek in Door County, which is the center of this gorgeous visitor destination between the shores of Lake Michigan and Green Bay. The Irish store has been welcoming customers and friends for nearly 50 years and holds a treasure trove of woolens, jewelry, giftware, pottery, and sportswear. Some of the newer offerings include Dubarry of Ireland, Rathborne Candles and Nicholas Mosse Pottery.

Customers can also stay above O’Meara’s Irish House in their guest house aptly named O’Meara’s Cottage Loft. The darling 500 square foot rental includes a super comfortable king-size bed, a full kitchen, and a brand new 3-piece bathroom.

Visit O'Meara's Irish House website for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

Lee Valley Ireland

This year Lee Valley Ireland is launching their biggest ever Black Friday sale! With up to 80% OFF some of their customers’ favorite garments and gifts – shop great deals and authentic Irish holiday gifts.

What’s more, the Lee Valley Ireland team has launched their all-new online Christmas pop-up store. Can you think of a better Christmas gift than Irish-made flannel nightwear, 100% wool-lined flannel slippers, or Irish handmade leather wallets?

Personalize your gift with Lee Valley Ireland’s embroidery service, why not gift your loved ones a flannel grandad shirt stitched with their name or a meaningful message?

Based in West Cork, Lee Valley Ireland is the home of Irish country clothing and the original Irish grandfather shirt. From its humble beginning hand-sewing collarless flannel shirts in an unused Irish ‘creamery’, Lee Valley Ireland now ships worldwide and are proudly a Guaranteed Irish member.

Visit Lee Valley's website for more information or call them +353 (0) 26 49170. Lee Valley is offering free worldwide shipping on all orders €55 or more. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest news, events, and special offers.