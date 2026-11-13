Accredited Genealogists Ireland (AGI) has published a new free resource sheet, Death Registration in Ireland, designed to help family historians and researchers navigate one of the most challenging record sources in Irish genealogy.

While civil registration of deaths in Ireland has been compulsory since 1864, death records often contain limited identifying information and can present numerous research pitfalls.

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The new guide from AGI explains what information was recorded, how registration practices evolved over time, common inaccuracies and omissions, and how researchers can use supplementary sources such as burial records, newspapers, and coroners' records to build a fuller picture.

The resource also dispels a persistent myth, confirming that no civil registration records of births, marriages or deaths were destroyed in 1922.

The free guide is available here via AGI's website.

Read more Irish birth, marriage and death records going back to 1864 are free to search online

Accredited Genealogists Ireland (AGI)

Accredited Genealogists Ireland (AGI) is the accrediting and representative body for professional genealogists on the island of Ireland. AGI members are experts in their field who, alongside private client research, are highly regarded advocates, authors, lecturers and media contributors within the genealogical community. All AGI members adhere to the AGI Code of Practice, details of which can be found at AccreditedGenealogists.ie.