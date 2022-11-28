It's that time of year again! The stalls and twinkling lights are going up and transforming town squares, shopping malls, and sports fields across the globe into festive Christmas markets.

Big 7 Travel has released its official 2022 list of The 50 Best Christmas Markets in the world, and a Christmas market in Galway has ranked among the top 10.

The Galway Continental Christmas Market has been named the eighth best Christmas market in the world by the global travel website.

Last year's attendance numbers at the Galway market reached 350,000, and videos of the market have been viewed on TikTok 1.1 million times.

Big 7 Travel writes: "Arty Galway is good-looking all year round, but particularly so when it’s festooned with fairy lights. Now in its thirteenth year, the annual continental Christmas market is crammed full of more than 50 wooden cabins serving bratwurst, pretzels, crêpes and waffles.

"There are also plans for a Big Wheel, carousel, Santa’s Grotto and a German Bier Keller this year. Last year more than 350,000 people descended on the market, so don’t leave your trip until the last minute!"

This year, the Christmas market runs from November 11 through December 22.

Check out the world's best Christmas markets for the 2022 holiday season below.

Top 10 Best Christmas Markets In The World:

1. Winter Wonders – Brussels, Belgium

2. Gendarmenmarkt – Berlin, Germany

3. Christkindlmarket Chicago – Chicago, USA

4. Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market – Birmingham, UK

5. Christmas Village Belvedere Palace – Vienna, Austria

6. Striezelmarket – Dresden, Germany

7.Krakow Christmas Market– Krakow, Poland

8. Galway Continental Christmas Market – Galway, Ireland

9. Zagreb Advent – Zagreb, Croatia

10. Sibiu Christmas Market – Sibiu, Romania

Big 7 Travel ranked this year's top Christmas Markets on several factors, including but not limited to social media popularity; vendor variety; food; entertainment; local traditions; attendance numbers; Big 7 Travel writer suggestions and previous awards.

To see Big 7 Travel's complete list of The 50 Best Christmas Markets in the World for 2022, visit here.

For more information on the Galway Continental Christmas Market, visit here.