Masters of Tradition moves to Future Forests in deepest West Cork for its next concert.

John Walsh, Ireland’s leading Flamenco guitarist, joins uilleann piper David Power and Marja Gaynor on baroque violin for a very special collaboration in the spectacular setting of Future Forests, a unique garden center in rural West Cork.

Streaming Wednesday, 20th October, they will perform a programme featuring their own arrangements of traditional Irish tunes, contemporary music as well as music from the Baroque period and the 19th century.

Future Forests is in Kealkil, just a few miles from the world-famous settlement of Gougane Barra. It is a family-run garden center which, since it opened thirty years ago, has been pioneering the gardens, orchards and woodlands of the future.

“This concert takes place in a beautiful building in a beautiful location surrounded by beautiful plants. It blends traditional music with Flamenco and Baroque influences, creating something we’ve never heard before.

"David Power is one of my favourite pipers. There’s a wildness in his music and he takes risks, pushing the pipes to the limits. He plays from a place of great feeling and expression and I really love that.

"Marja Gaynor is a very fine Baroque violinist and is clearly someone who can improvise extremely well while John Walsh is a technically brilliant and accomplished guitarist," explains Masters of Tradition’s Artistic Director Martin Hayes

Take a journey to the heart of Irish music at the Masters of Tradition Festival online event hosted by West Cork Music in Bantry, County Cork. Presenting Irish traditional music in its purest form, the festival is running from now until 17 Nov and concerts will be streamed each Wednesday evening!

Tickets for the Master of Tradition of Festival can be purchased here and the full programme can also be found on West Cork Music's website. You can follow Master of Tradition on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.