The Trinity Long Room Hub Arts & Humanities Research Institute presents "Burning the Books: Series Finale of the Out of the Ashes series" on May 25, 2021, at 7 pm GMT/2 pm EST.

The event is an online lecture by Richard Ovenden, Bodley’s Librarian, University of Oxford, and author of Burning the Books: A History of the Deliberate Destruction of Knowledge (Harvard University Press).

Libraries and archives have been attacked since ancient times but have been especially threatened in the modern era. Today the knowledge they safeguard faces purposeful destruction and willful neglect; deprived of funding, libraries are fighting for their very existence. ‘Burning the Books’ recounts the history that brought us to this point.

The event will include a response by Helen Shenton, College Librarian, and Archivist, Trinity College Dublin.

About the speaker:

Richard Ovenden has been Bodley’s Librarian at the University of Oxford (the Senior Executive position of the Bodleian Libraries, University of Oxford) since 2014. His previous roles include positions at the House of Lords Library, the National Library of Scotland, and the University of Edinburgh, where he was Director of Collections, responsible for integrating the Library, the University Museums and Art Gallery.

The Trinity Long Room Hub event will take place on May 25 at 7 pm GMT/ 2 PM EST. If you would like to register for this event you can click here. Please indicate if you have any access requirements, such as ISL/English interpreting, so that we can facilitate you in attending this event. You can contact foraffer@tcd.ie.