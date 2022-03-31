Tickets are now on sale for the new 25th Anniversary production of Riverdance at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston!

The Boch Center is proud to present a powerful and stirring re-invention of Riverdance, a beloved favorite that's celebrated the world over for its Grammy award-winning score and the excitement, energy, and dynamism of its Irish and International Dance.

Click here to buy your tickets for the Riverdance 25th Anniversary at the Boch Center in Boston from May 10-15, 2022

Twenty-five years on, renowned composer Bill Whelan brings this mesmerizing soundtrack back to life, completely revitalized for the first time since those original orchestral recordings.

Producer Moya Doherty and Director John McColgan have produced an amazing new 25th Anniversary production with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, staging and costume design, and an all-new finale number that will blow audiences away.

Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of music and dance – beloved by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again.

Riverdance began its journey as the interval act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest. This electrifying and innovative seven-minute dance piece was then developed into a full-length stage show by Producer Moya Doherty, Composer Bill Whelan, and Director John McColgan.

With its fusion of Irish and International music and dance, the show broke all box office records during its world première run in Dublin in early 1995. When the show transferred to London the reaction was unprecedented.

There followed a hugely successful tour starting in New York in March 1996, where 8 sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall heralded the start of two decades of touring by Riverdance companies throughout North America.

Since its inception, Riverdance has packed theatres throughout North America, Oceania, Asia, Europe, South Africa, and South America.

Tickets for Riverdance at the Boch Center Box Office are available here or by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster.

