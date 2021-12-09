Irish Repertory Theatre in NYC warmly invites you to their latest stage production, "The Streets of New York".

From now until January 30, 2022, an adaption of Dion Boucicault's The Streets of New York will be performed on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage.

This classic melodrama first staged in 1857, pulls from the rich tapestry of America's pre-Civil War history, yet could have been ripped from today's headlines.

Tickets to The Streets of New York will begin at $45 and tickets are available here. If you're 35 and Under, you can avail of $25 tickets for every Irish Rep production by joining the young patron program, GreenSeats.

The story begins during The Panic of 1837 when banks were failing all over New York and corrupt banker Gideon Bloodgood is about to empty his bank and abscond.

A dastardly deed occurs – witnessed by a lone clerk – and his bank is saved. Fast-forward 20 years to The Panic of 1857 and the chickens come home to roost. The Streets of New York is indeed a tale of two cities where power and wealth live alongside poverty and hunger.

Sound familiar? Boucicault’s 19th Century world fits right into our 21st with its darkness and restrictions. But our story, with its heartfelt music and songs, fills our stage with hope and the victory of the power of good. One day soon, we will surely be headed in that light-filled direction.

The Streets of New York features a highly-acclaimed cast including Amy Bodnar (Oklahoma!) as Susan Fairweather, Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked) as Alida Bloodgood, Richard Henry (Kiss My Aztec!) as Dermot Puffy, and many more.

Based on Dion Boucicault’s play of the same name and with adaptation, songs and direction by Charlotte Moore, The Streets of New York was first staged at Irish Rep in 2002, when it was nominated for two Drama League Awards. The production also ran at the Westport Country Playhouse in 2003.

The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesdays at 3 pm and 8 pm; Thursdays at 7 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 3 pm and 8 pm; Sundays at 2 pm.

Exceptions: the performance on Thursday, December 9 will be at 7:30 pm. The performance on Sunday, December 12 will be at 2:30 pm. There will be no performances on Wednesday, December 15 at 3 pm, Friday, December 24, Saturday, December 25, or Saturday, January 1.

There will be additional performances on Monday, December 20 at 3 pm and 8 pm, Tuesday, December 21 at 7 pm, Monday, December 27 at 8 pm and Tuesday, December 28 at 7 pm.

Located in New York City, the Irish Repertory Theatre stages the works of Irish and Irish-American classic and contemporary playwrights, encouraging the development of new work focused on the Irish and Irish-American experience, and producing the work of other cultures interpreted through the lens of an Irish sensibility.

The Streets of New York will perform a limited run from now until January 30, 2022, and tickets are available here. Follow Irish Repertory Theatre on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.