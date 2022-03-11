No matter where you are in the world this St. Patrick's Day, you can still be part of the Irish celebrations by tuning into SPF TV.

SPF TV, the virtual television station hosted by St. Patrick's Festival, is making a comeback this year from March 16-20, offering daily, on-demand, free, and globally accessible programs to those who can't be in Ireland.

"Connection/ Naisc" is the theme of this year’s spectacular global celebration of contemporary and traditional Irish arts, culture, and heritage, as the Festival invites us to reconnect with families, friends, and communities across Ireland, as well as our global tribe.

Last year almost 1 million people from 143 countries watched SPF TV, showcasing Irish arts, culture, heritage, and contemporary Irish life to the world.

The full schedule for this year's SPF TV has been released and we've chosen our top five picks of shows you don't want to miss.

Levis’ pub in the village of Ballydehob, West Cork, hosts a very special evening of music and spoken word, celebrating local musicians and artists, trad and folk music, poetry, and of course, plenty of chat.

The pub has been in the hands of one family for over 100 years and the current generation has taken on the challenge of keeping the pub alive and maintaining that legacy.

Performances on the evening include signer-songwriter Molly O'Mahoney, Bean Dolan who will lead a session with local musicians showcasing Irish traditional tunes, French-Irish duo Les SalAmanda and Pól Colmáin, an Irish poet and spoken word performer.

Join Clodagh Doyle and Tom Doyle from the National Museum of Ireland to learn about some of the history and customs associated with St Patrick's Day.

Plus, have a go at how to make a traditional St. Patrick’s badge from recycled and upcycled materials. These colorful badges were traditionally made and worn by children to honor our patron saint on his feast day.

The life, lives and changing future of Woodside, Queens, where New York’s Irish have run for 100 years.

NYU’s Miriam Nyhan Grey will be in conversation with former U.S. Representative for New York Joe Crowley, Siobhan Dennehy of Emerald Isle Immigration Center, and Sophie Colgan of the Navigating New York podcast.

Focusing on the story and history of the Woodside neighborhood, the conversation will explore the particular life and character of the neighborhood, its importance to the New York Irish, and what the future might hold for that experience, and for this unique and remarkable neighborhood.

Discover the street art around Dublin and learn about the city's unique and underground culture.

Hear from artists about their experience working and creating in Dublin and find out what’s really happening in the city.

Discover the process behind some artworks and some behind-the-scenes stories and learn how you can support the art scene in Dublin and see some unique artist focused businesses.

Chef and food writer Tadgh Byrne looks at some of modern Ireland's favorite conveniences such as sausage rolls and spice bags as well as showcasing the Islands sustainable seafood and growing list of Michelin star restaurants.

Rather than listing traditional foods like bacon and cabbage and Irish stew, which are now widely known, the list focuses on what the younger generation are eating in Ireland and seeks to answer the question, What is modern Irish cuisine?

