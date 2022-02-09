The program for the National St. Patrick’s Festival 2022 in Dublin has been unveiled and will be the biggest and most ambitious yet.

"Connection/ Naisc" is the theme of this year’s spectacular global celebration of contemporary and traditional Irish arts, culture, and heritage, as the Festival invites us to reconnect with families, friends, and communities across Ireland, as well as our global tribe.

St. Patrick’s Festival 2022 (March 16-20) will be a landmark celebration, the largest in scale and ambition to date, a moment for the nation and for the Irish across the world to connect and reflect, celebrate, and welcome.

If you can't make it to Ireland for this year's festival, don't worry because SPF TV, the Festival's virtual on-demand TV station, will offer front row seats to live performances and recorded programs from March 16 to 20.

Plus, a new portal on the Festival's website will welcome event submissions from Dublin, Ireland, and the world, making the site a central, global focus for all who wish to celebrate Ireland’s national holiday.

The National St. Patrick's Day Parade

The iconic National St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to the streets of Dublin on March 17th, with more pageants, more marching bands, and more participants than ever before!

The parade will make its way through the streets of Dublin, from Parnell Square to St. Stephen’s Green, after a two-year absence, delighting the hundreds and thousands who will gather.

Further details of the parade, all the pageant groups and participants, as well as the Parade's Grand Marshals will be announced nearer to March 17.

Festival Quater at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks

New this year is the Festival Quarter at the National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks in the heart of Dublin, which will be home to a magical day-to-night Festival for all on the grounds of one of Ireland’s most spectacular and historic heritage sites.

During the day enjoy family-friendly adventures, from performance, theatre, and giant games to Céilí Mór, music and play, as well as immerse in talks, film screenings, interactive games, circus, and science shows.

When the sun goes down, from 6 pm daily, Festival Quarter Nights will explode into life with stunning lighting displays and decor, a bustling food village, bars, and hangout areas just for adults. Enjoy the very best of Irish contemporary and traditional music, performance, comedy, cabaret, theatre, literature, discourse, and dance.

The Festival Quarter will also host the Irish Food & Craft Village, a daily showcase of Ireland’s incredible produce, arts, and crafts and a space for all to relax and connect.

Breathe Festival with Happenings and St. Patrick’s Festival

Sustainable, meaningful cultural event producers Happenings will bring their own inimitable style and insights to Breathe Festival, a wonderful day and a half program of wellness and resilience for the self, our communities, and our planet in The Law Society of Ireland, Dublin 7.

All ages are welcome to relax and breathe with yoga and mindfulness classes and activities, talks, demos, local food offerings, a mobile sauna, and more!

The St Patrick's Day Festival program is available here and will continue to be updated as more events are announced. Tickets for a small number of paid events will go on sale this Friday, February 11th at 9 am (GMT), click here for more information.

To be the first to hear all the news, be sure to join the Festival mailing list and follow St. Patrick’s Festival on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

IrishCentral is a proud media partner with St. Patrick's Festival 2022.