The program for the National St. Patrick’s Festival 2023 in Dublin from March 16th to 19th, 2023 has been unveiled.

Dublin is truly the place to be this March. From the world-famous St. Patrick’s Day Parade to the jam-packed program of events at Festival Quarter at the iconic National Museum of Ireland Collins Barracks, including the very best in music, dance, circus, conversation, spectacle, food and drink and so much more await you at this year's National St. Patrick's Festival.

The theme of this year’s spectacular global celebration of Irish arts, culture, and heritage is ‘ONE’, as the Festival issues an invite to people from all over the world to come to Ireland to share, connect, participate celebrate and remember that ‘mar a chéile sinn’ (we are one).

The theme acts as a reminder that when we act with dignity and respect as ONE, we can protect each other and our wonderful world. Ireland is known for its enduring traditions, culture, and heritage, but our stories are also part of a unifying global culture, One which bonds us through music, storytelling, sport, nature, and tradition, which traverses borders and reminds us of our shared responsibility for the united care of our planet, protecting it for our future generations.

Join in on the streets of Dublin for the highly anticipated return of the spectacular National St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Thursday, March 17! This year’s parade driven by the values of community, diversity, youth, and sustainability, will be the most ambitious ever, featuring breathtaking new artistic, interactive, and aerial elements.

A major new opening pageant has been commissioned featuring a collaboration with St. Patrick’s Festival Community Arts pageant with Macnas, Junk Kouture, Discovery Gospel Choir, and a whole host of community groups,. Plus, an exciting new pageant entitled "The Future That Moves Us" will feature an interactive AR element in the parade for the very first time.

With half a million spectators expected to line this year’s route, the Parade will feature 7 creative pageants, 10 transitional showpiece performances, 15 marching bands from across Ireland, North America, and Canada, and over 4,000 participants in what is shaping up to be the largest ever National St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Returning for 2023 after an incredibly successful debut last year is the St. Patrick’s Festival Quarter at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks which will be home to a magical day-to-night urban Festival for all, from March 16th to 18th!

During the Festival Quarter Days (Friday 17th,12 pm-6 pm and Saturday 18th March 12 pm-5 pm) families can enjoy a range of activities including street theatre, interactive games, circus and science shows, talks, film screenings, and lots more

Join the conversation with a selection of engaging talks and panels, as well as many live performances every day from rock, pop, and hip hop to traditional, classical, and more. Connect and relax in the many comfortable seating areas in the Irish Food & Craft Village. Feast on contemporary and diverse Irish cooking from the cream of Ireland’s food truck community. Enjoy the sweet sounds of live entertainment and DJs from the Festival Quarter Bandstand.

When the sun goes down, from 6 pm daily, Festival Quarter Nights will explode into life with stunning lighting displays and decor, the absolute best in contemporary and traditional music, and a bustling food village, bars, and hangout areas just for adults!

As part of a curated program of events, there will be many St. Patrick’s Festival supported live events and club nights throughout Dublin over the period of the Festival. Enjoy everything from art exhibitions to yoga classes, orchestral performances to brand new theatre pieces, and walking tours to skiff racing.

The St Patrick's Day Festival program is available here and will continue to be updated as more events are announced and tickets for Festival Quarter Nights are on sale now. A limited number of Parade Grandstand Seats and Hospitality Packages can be purchased here.

To be the first to hear all the news, join the Festival mailing list on the website and follow St. Patrick’s Festival on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

IrishCentral is a proud media partner with St. Patrick's Festival 2023.