As Ireland continues to battle coronavirus, the national St. Patrick's Day Festival 2021 has moved online bringing all the color, culture, and pageantry into homes around the world over six days and nights.

Ireland's St. Patrick’s Festival returns in 2021 will be presented through SPF TV, a St. Patrick’s Festival TV Channel, at www.stpatricksfestival.ie, and will be accessible globally.

A rich and dynamic program of St. Patrick's Day Festival events, created by hundreds of artists, musicians, performers, makers, creators, arts and live events workers, and community organizations across Ireland, will run on the St. Patrick’s Festival TV online channel (SPF TV) over six days and nights, marking Ireland's national day and offering a joyous and uplifting celebration of the country’s contemporary culture and traditional heritage.

Through SPF TV, the world is invited to take a front-row seat at St. Patrick’s Festival 2021, connecting our family of 80 million across the globe through music, theatre, art, performance, poetry, storytelling, traditional arts, tours, street, and building lighting and art installations and much more.

While we cannot gather on the streets for the St. Patrick’s Festival Parade this March 17th, we are reimagining how we bring to life the heart and soul of the national Parade, through spectacle, marching bands, pageantry, and ceremony, inviting our audiences to participate virtually and enjoy safely from their homes until we can come together again. We are delighted to partner with RTÉ this year in developing the successful #RTÉVirtualParade initiative and will be announcing details of this in the coming weeks. The RTÉ /SPF Virtual Parade will provide a fun and safe "at home" parade alternative for all the nation to enjoy on March 17th.

Details on St. Patrick’s Festival 2021, SPF TV, and RTÉ /SPF Virtual Parade will be announced over the coming weeks. Sign up for news and updates at www.stpatricksfestival.ie and follow St. Patrick's Festival on social media via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.