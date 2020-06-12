Tune in for a live stream performance from Scythian this Saturday at 8:30 pm EST!

Scythian is back for another live stream performance on IrishCentral this weekend and this show is set to be even more fun than usual as the band is celebrating Dan’s birthday!

During Saturday’s night “Birthday ExtravaDanza,” Scythian will be unveiling some new funny sketches for your viewing pleasure, and will also be performing tunes from their forthcoming album “Roots & Stones,” which is now available for presale.

Dan Fedoryka, frontman for Scythian, promises “plenty of tomfoolery all around!” for Saturday's live event.

You can tune into Scythian’s “Birthday ExtravaDanza” on Saturday, June 13 at 8:30 pm EST right here on IrishCentral or over on our Facebook page as part of our ongoing IrishCentral Happy Hour livestream series.

Read More: WATCH: Scythian perform via live stream!

About Scythian

Scythian came together over 12 years ago when a bunch of college buddies started playing Celtic music in the streets. The band has grown to be a headliner on the US Celtic Festival Circuit as well as a name in the Bluegrass/Americana Festival Circuit.

They found that their brand of high-energy folk music found a resonance that led The Washington Post to state: “Scythian’s enthusiasm is contagious, and shows seem to end with everyone dancing, jumping around or hoisting glasses.”

Founded by brothers Alexander and Danylo Fedoryka who are first-generation sons of Ukrainian immigrants, Scythian from the start has been a search and love for the “old-time, good-time music” of many cultures.

Check out Scythian on their Facebook, Instagram, and website.