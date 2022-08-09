The 31st annual Pittsburgh Irish Festival will be held on September 9-11 at their new location, The Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark.

Founded in 1991, The Pittsburgh Irish Festival in Pennsylvania has become one of the nation’s finest Irish American festivals, With neighborhoods like Lawrenceville, Carrick, Castle Shannon, and O’Hara, it is no surprise that Irish is the second-highest ancestry group in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

Delight in Dance, Music, and Entertainment

This year's Celtic celebrations feature new bands, phenomenal solo performers, well-known favorites, and local Irish dance groups. The Festival will welcome Gaelic Storm, The Screaming Orphans, RUNA, The Friel Sister, The Bow Tides, Donnie Irish, and many more who will all be headlining acts on various evenings and stages. Musicians are also welcome to join in at the Session Tent and play their favorite Irish songs throughout the weekend!

Plus, coming back for the second time after being a smashing success at last year’s Festival is The Real Irish Comedy Tour.

Feast on Irish Cuisine and Celtic Beverages

Relish the mouthwatering sights, aromas, and tastes coming from the Irish kitchens! From a bite to a hearty meal, the Festival serves Irish stew, boxty pancakes, Shepherd’s Pie, potato soup, colcannon, ham and cabbage, and much more. The desserts are plentiful and delicious and while you ae there, enjoy a wide variety of Celtic beverages at Tara Tea and numerous pubs.

Plus, new this year to the Festival is Five Farms Irish Celtic Kitchen, where you can watch both professional and amateur bakers and chefs demo cooking

and baking some delightful treats.

Discover your Family Tree

Trace that elusive Irish ancestor by visiting the Genealogy Pavilion and learn how to search locally and online for long-lost family in the US and in Ireland. Forms and reference books are on-site to guide you as you begin or restart the process of climbing your Family Tree.

Irish Authors' Corner

Learn about Ireland and its lore while meeting visiting authors at this year’s Irish Festival. Buy a book, get it autographed, and hear the authors’ tales during the weekend at the Hedge School.

Leprechaun’s Landing

For the wee folk! Take home a hand-made souvenir, enjoy an Irish story, sing-a-long, and even dance an Irish jig. Play a round of mini golf on the Royal County Down course, hop around on “Nessie” the Loch Ness Monster and The Irish Castle bounce houses.

Ancient Celtic Axe Throwing

Pittsburgh Irish Festival is partnering with Ace Axe Throwing to bring you the sport of Ancient Celtic Axe Throwing (*For guests 16+ wearing closed-toe shoes).

Irish Dog Area

Visit the dogs native to Ireland! Meet Irish breeds: Irish Setter, Irish Wolfhounds, Irish Water Spaniel, Irish Terrier, Glen of Imaal, Irish Red and White Setter, Kerry Beagle, Kerry Blue Terrier, and the Soft-coated Wheaten Terrier.

Speaking about the Festival's new location, co-founders Maura and Nan Krushinski, shared, “The move to the Carrie Blast Furnaces will be an exciting

one! When the Festival was founded in 1991, it was important to us to not only embrace and preserve Irish culture, but also the ‘Irish in Pittsburgh’ history. Our ancestry in the region is strong due to their arrival in Pittsburgh to build new lives with new opportunities."

Find out more information about the Pittsburgh Irish Festival on their website. You can find the full line-up and schedule for acts here. You can also check them out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.