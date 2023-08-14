The 32nd annual Pittsburgh Irish Festival will be held September 8-10 at The Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark and discounted advance tickets are now available.

The Pittsburgh Irish Festival will highlight traditional and new items including music, dance, axe throwing, Carrie Furnace tours, cooking demos, shopping, Irish cuisine and beverages, children’s activities, genealogy, and so much more!

Here are some of the events that you don't want to miss:

Entertainment lineup

Ally the Piper

Ally is a multi-instrumentalist out of New York. She specializes in Celtic instrumentation, such as the Highland Bagpipe, Scottish Smallpipe, Irish whistles, and vocals. At age 16 Ally became a world champion performing on the Highland Bagpipe and holds several domestic and international titles.

She performs professionally, and virtually through her various social media platforms where she has amassed over two million followers, making her

the most followed bagpiper on the internet. This will be her first performance at the Festival.

Ryan Young

Focusing on traditional Scottish music, Ryan brings new life to very old, often forgotten tunes by playing them in his own unique way. His fiddle playing is brimming with fresh melodic ideas, an uplifting rhythmic drive, and a great depth of dynamics and precision. His sound is very distinctive and takes the listener on an emotional and adventurous journey in any performance.

The Bow Tides

Featuring Katie Grennan, Jessie Burns, and Ellery Klein, The Bow Tides don’t let any tune sit long without lush harmonies or rocking rhythms. After 14 cumulative years in Gaelic Storm (but never at the same time), these three fiddlers decided a pandemic was as good a time as any to join forces and are thrilled to be going on their first tour with a very important stop in Katie’s hometown – Pittsburgh!

The Screaming Orphans

The Pittsburgh Irish Festival could never have a year without the Fest's favorite female powerhouse group. Screaming Orphans, an all-sister band from Bundoran, Co. Donegal, are one of the most sought-after Celtic bands with a powerful, award-winning sound combining their original melodic pop songs with a unique take on traditional Irish music and song.

The band first came to prominence when Sinéad O’Connor asked them to tour with her as her backup vocalists and opening act. The band is renowned for their trademark spine-tingling four-part harmony which led them to many collaborations with artists such as Joni Mitchell, The Chieftains, and Eileen Ivers.

You can find the full entertainment lineup here.

Irish Comedy

Get ready to laugh your arse off! This year’s Irish comedy show will feature Sean Finnerty, the first ever Irish comedian to perform on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and Mick Thomas, one of the most sought after acts in clubs and casinos up and down the East Coast.

360 Virtual Tours of Ireland

For the first time at the Fest, take a fully immersive virtual reality tour of the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland. Guests will be able to take in the sights and sounds of one of Ireland’s most popular tourist destinations, all from the comfort of the Pittsburgh Irish Festival and free with your Festival admission.

A Taste of Ireland

Festival visitors will be able to sample and purchase foods and snacks made in Ireland! Take home items like Guinness chocolate, Keogh’s potato chips, Mileeven Honey with Jameson, soda bread & scone mixes, Butlers candy bars, Irish teas & coffees, and so much more!

Ancient Celtic Axe Throwing

We are partnering with Ace Axe Throwing to bring you the sport of Ancient Celtic Axe Throwing! Guests 16+ wearing closed-toe shoes will get to try their hand at axe throwing for free with festival admission!

Discover Your Irish Family Tree

Trace that elusive Irish ancestor by visiting the Genealogy Pavilion. Learn how to search locally and online for long-lost family here and on the Auld Sod. Forms and reference books are on-site to guide you as you begin or restart the process of climbing your Family Tree. If you are looking for an ancestor that may have worked at Carrie Furnaces, the volunteers in the Genealogy Pavilion can point you in the right direction!

Find out more information about the Pittsburgh Irish Festival on their website. You can find the full line-up and schedule for acts here. You can also check them out on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.