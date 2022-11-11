Irish phenomenon Nathan Carter brings his action-packed live show to the Irish Center in Philadelphia on November 18, 2022, at 8:00 p.m.

The Commodore John Barry Arts & Cultural Center (the “Irish Center”) is delighted to welcome the Nathan Carter Show to Philadelphia. Backed by his stellar six-piece band, the show is a musical journey for all ages, bringing a unique blend of Celtic, Irish Country, and contemporary favorites.

Click here for information on how you can get your tickets to the Nathan Carter Show. Ticket options include a meet & greet package!

Featuring terrific musicianship, Irish warmth, and infectious energy, concert attendees will enjoy a diverse and entertaining set list with hits such as “Caledonia”, “Wagon Wheel”, “The Rare Auld Times”, and “The Irish Rover”.

Nathan Carter continues to perform his show to sell-out crowds across Ireland, the UK and Europe, taking the music world by storm. He first catapulted into stardom in his native Ireland, charming audiences on guitar, piano, and accordion.

Since his start at local venues, his career has become a national success story. With five number-one albums, two number-one singles, and three number-one live performance DVDs, Nathan is now Ireland’s #1 Live Act and is blazing a trail to worldwide success.

A hugely talented vocalist, Nathan is equally adept on guitar, piano, and accordion, and is renowned for wowing audiences with his upbeat live show, big band sound, stage set, and light show, making his concerts an unforgettable experience.

The Commodore John Barry Arts & Cultural Center

Home to the Delaware Valley Irish, the Commodore John Barry Arts & Cultural Center, also known as The Irish Center, is home away from home. Concerts, Céilís, County Balls, music/dance lessons, meetings and sessions all take place here!

For information on the Nathan Carter Show, please visit www.theirishcenter.org or contact Lisa Maloney at lisamaloney29@yahoo.com or 215 514 1654.

You can keep up to date with The Commodore John Barry Arts & Cultural Center on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.