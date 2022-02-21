Registration is now open for two upcoming Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians (LAOH) webinars: "Colorado Irish Miners Memorial" and "Baltimore's Irish and the Building of America's First Railroad".

The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians is proud to present two new events, which will highlight the contributions of the Irish in America's history as part of their "Embracing Our Heritage" program.

Jim Walsh, Professor, and Irish Historian at the University of Colorado Denver will discuss the Leadville Irish Miners Memorial.

This Memorial is being developed to recognize the Irish Miners who are buried in unmarked graves in the Catholic Pauper section of Evergreen Cemetery. The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians of Denver was instrumental in arranging this program and hope this brings awareness to the 1,000 Silver Miners and their contribution to Colorado. Donations can be made to this Memorial by contacting Irish Network Colorado.

Luke McClusker, Director of the Irish Railroad Workers Museum will present Baltimore’s Irish and the Building of America’s First Railroad.

The Irish of Baltimore was among the city's earliest leaders and played vital roles in its development into a major shipping center both by land and sea. Thousands of Irish laborers immigrated there for the abundant work available and established homes, educated their children, and worshiped freely within supportive ethnic neighborhoods that flourished in the years following the Great Hunger.

Among those were James and Sarah Feeley from County Tipperary. Their restored home on Lemmon Street is now the Irish Railroad Workers Museum. Thank you to the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians Maryland State Board for arranging this important program.

Ladies AOH "Embracing Our Heritage" program

The goal of the Embracing Our Heritage program is to promote Irish heritage and identity in the United States with a variety of productions, with topics ranging from Irish music, language, Irish History, and Irish American History. This program of events is free to participate in, and marketed to the LAOH membership and Irish diaspora with the assistance of the Emigrant Support Program.

