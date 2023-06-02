The Ladies AOH are proud sponsors of the Irish and Irish American Award for the upcoming National History Day Contest at the University of Maryland.

The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians (LAOH) will be attending National History Day at the University of Maryland in College Park on June 11-15 and they will be sponsoring the Irish and Irish American Award at the Junior Level. The LAOH will be present during the judging phase of the competition to assist in selecting the prize winners of this important award.

The Irish and Irish American Award will be presented at the Awards Ceremony on Thursday, June 15 from 8:00-12:00 pm at the Xfinity Center on the University of Maryland campus.

Since 1914, the LAOH has been sponsoring an Irish History Contest. The Annual Irish History Contest is divided into 2 levels: Junior for grades 6-8 and Senior for High School Students. The Topic for the 2023-2024 Contest is “Identify Women who became involved in the Irish Independence Movement and/or to Free the North from British Colonialism.”

Who were these individual women? What part did they play? Why was their involvement critical? What was the outcome of their participation? Women have been written out or have not been written into history. This needs to change.

Help the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians make a difference in promoting Irish history and in particular the role that women have played. Recently, the LAOH has promoted the role of women in the Good Friday Agreement with the publication of Trasna na dTonnta Across the Waves Women’s Reflection on the Good Friday Agreement.

For more information on promoting Irish and Irish American history, please visit the LAOH website at www.ladiesaoh.com. You can also keep up to date with them on Facebook.