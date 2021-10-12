The Irish Repertory Theatre in New York City is honored to produce the North American premiere of Kevin Barry’s dark comedy Autumn Royal.

Autumn Royal follows May and Timothy looking after their father, who has long since taken ill to bed. Their own lives are on hold and they’re not getting any younger. Should they stay and help? Or is it time for them to move on?

Set on the northside of Cork city, Autumn Royal is about life and death, love and hate, jealousy, rage, horror, and homicidal notions – just a normal play about a family.

Kevin Barry is the multi-award-winning Irish writer and Autumn Royal is his first piece written originally for stage and was acclaimed by critics and the public alike during its world premiere run at The Everyman, Cork in 2017.

Actor John Keating is a proud company member of Irish Rep, where he has performed in many shows. While Maeve Higgins is a writer whose work appears regularly in The New York Times, The New York Review of Books, and The Guardian. A New Yorker originally from Ireland, she also hosts a live comedy show each week in Brooklyn.

Tickets to Autumn Royal begin at $45 and tickets are available here. If you're 35 and Under, you can avail of $25 tickets for every Irish Rep production by joining the young patron program, GreenSeats!

The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesdays at 3 pm & 8 pm; Thursdays at 7 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 3 pm & 8 pm; Sundays at 2 pm.

Exceptions: the performance on Thursday, November 11, and Thursday, November 18 will be at 7:30 pm. The performances on Sunday, November 14 & Sunday, November 21 will be at 2:30 pm.

Located in New York City, the Irish Repertory Theatre stages the works of Irish and Irish-American classic and contemporary playwrights, encouraging the development of new work focused on the Irish and Irish-American experience, and producing the work of other cultures interpreted through the lens of an Irish sensibility.

Autumn Royal will perform a limited run from now until November 21 and tickets are available here.