A landmark four-day national conference on the Irish Civil War will mark a new chapter in the Decade of Centenaries and is free for the public to attend in person or online.

The Irish Civil War National Conference will be held from June 15 to 18 on the Univerity College Cork campus as over 130 experts will gather to reflect on the bitter struggle in Irish history, one hundred years ago this year.

The conference will explore the political, social, cultural, military, and economic dimensions of the Irish Civil War and is one of the key events in the State’s Decade of Centenaries Programme for 2022.

Click here: The Irish Civil War National Conference is a four-day event open to the public and will be live-streamed for free.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will address the opening day of the conference which is supported with funding from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

In a statement, UCC President John O'Halloran said, "This major Conference marks a new chapter in the Decade of Centenaries, as our reflections move on from Ireland’s hard-fought independence to a new contemplation of an internal struggle that divided families and friends."

Day 1: Wednesday 15 June -The first day proceedings will offer international comparisons to the Irish Civil War, presented in a symposium format. We will hear from three senior scholars who specialize in different aspects of civil war conflicts. In the afternoon, parallel sessions will offer a selection of short papers focused on the Irish Civil War’s global context.

Day 2: Thursday 16 June - The second day of the conference will showcase short paper responses to the conference call for papers. This will be presented in panel sessions, comprised of established academics, emerging scholars and specialist speakers addressing multiple aspects of the Civil War. Panel topics include Party Politics, Class and Labour Militancy, Civil War Archaeology and Material Culture as well as biographical studies.

Day 3: Friday 17 June - The third day of the conference will offer more short paper responses to the conference call for papers. Panel topics will range from Civilian Trauma, Memory and the Cultural Implications of the Civil War to Military Strategies, Civil War Battlefields, Propaganda and Local Studies.

Day 4: Saturday 18 June - The final day of panels will feature three to four academic and public intellectual speakers addressing an individual theme. The ten designated panel themes are: Trauma, Partition, Faith, Gender, Diplomacy, Party Politics, Land and Labour, Law and Disorder, and Memory.

For more information on The Irish Civil War National Conference click here.