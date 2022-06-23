Everyone wants to be Irish, right? Join this live stream event tomorrow to discuss and learn about citizenship options for those with Irish ancestry.

Have you always wanted to explore your Irish ancestry? Do you want to gain a better understanding of how you can begin the process of claiming your Irish citizenship? If so, then this special Facebook Live event is for you!

Tune in to this special Irish citizenship and ancestry event tomorrow, Friday, 24 June at 5 pm (GMT) / 12 pm (EST) on the IrishCentral Facebook page here.

The hour-long event will feature law firm Fragomen, who will discuss citizenship and immigration services, EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum who will run through the process for claiming Irish citizenship, and The Irish Family History Centre who will share some insights and examples from the IFHC and beyond.

Event speakers will include:

Stephen Peirce, Research Manager, Irish Family History Centre

Nathan Mannion, Senior Curator, EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum

Kristina De St Maurice, Immigration Consultant, Fragomen

As well as gaining insight and advice from this panel of experts, those that tune in to the event will also be a chance to win a family history consultation and an eligibility consultation during this not to be missed Live at Five special.

Located in Dublin, the EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum covers the history of the Irish diaspora and emigration to other countries and is one of Europe’s leading tourist attractions for three years running.

They also work alongside the Irish Family History Centre to offer in-person and online personalised Irish ancestry consultation with a genealogist which you can find out more about here.

Click here to tune in to this free Irish citizenship and ancestry event tomorrow on the IrishCentral Facebook page here.