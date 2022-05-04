The fourth annual IrelandWeek returns to Los Angeles on May 11-23, 2022.

IrelandWeek is proud to return to Los Angeles following a two-year absence and aims to continue to showcase a breadth of exciting events throughout the 12-day lineup. The celebration will highlight where Ireland excels, in the field of entertainment, arts, culture, tourism, tech, food, fashion, and business.

Click here to learn more about IrelandWeek and how you can get tickets to the amazing events taking place from May 11-23, 2022.

This year's IrelandWeek patrons include Academy Award winner Anjelica Huston, Golden Globe winner Colin Farrell, Emmy Award winners Chris O’Dowd and Fionnula Flanagan, Multi-platinum artist Hozier, and Multiple Emmy Award nominee Roma Downey.

Announcement: We're back. Los Angeles, we're bringing great Irish Music

Comedy

Performances

Sports

Film

Conversation

Culture and

“It is our greatest honor to finally announce IrelandWeek’s return in 2022 to celebrate Ireland's transformative reopening post covid. Our bands are playing, our are actors are back on the boards, our businesses are reconnecting and our movie studios are full to the brim once more, and IrelandWeek aims to showcase this and much much more in Los Angeles.

"We look forward to welcoming old friends and new, to a wide range of events and gatherings across the great city of Los Angeles, as we continue to foster the ever-strengthening links between California and Ireland,” said IrelandWeek founders Buzz O’Neill and Deirdre O’Neill Machin.

The festivities include the Family Sports Day event, the Annual Poc Fada Hurling Competition, Irish comedian and actor Ardal O’Hanlon’s stand-up show, and Celtic Woman returns to the LA area with their “Postcards From Ireland” tour.

Plus don't miss "Leviathan – A Cultural and Political Cabaret" featuring Waterford Whispers Live, with celebrated CNN journalist Donie O’Sullivan and guests.

In addition, IrelandWeek will launch a new business to business anchor event, The Ireland Connects Networking Showcase. The showcase allows Irish and U.S. leaders from entertainment, tech, business, arts and culture to connect and form productive relationships

Many of IrelandWeek’s favorite activities will also return such as the Music From Ireland Showcase, The Irish Theatre Readings, The Real Irish Comedy Tour, Samuel Beckett Symposium, and much more.

