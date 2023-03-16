The voice of Riverdance on Broadway, Michael Londra, is bringing his live show to the Irish Center in Philadelphia on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

The Commodore John Barry Arts & Cultural Center (the “Irish Center”) is delighted to welcome Ireland With Michael – LIVE, a multimedia experience that combines the music, dance, and stories of Ireland and features the ethereal voice of leading Irish tenor Michael Londra.

Click here for information on how you can get your tickets to Ireland With Michael – LIVE.

The Emmy® award-nominated singer and leading Irish tenor of Riverdance on Broadway interlaces songs and stories of Ireland to a backdrop of spectacular footage filmed for his PBS travel series. In doing so, he creates an immersive journey around the Emerald Isle for his audience. Irish dancers, fiddles, and pipes add to the feast of Celtic talent onstage, drawing the audience across the Atlantic Ocean to Ireland.

Ireland With Michael – LIVE is an immersive celebration of Irish culture and music for the Irish American Heritage Month of March. Michael shares his own connection to songs and stories of his home county, and his love of traditional music backed by his immensely talented band and world-champion Irish dancers. The live concert is a perfect addition to St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The stunning set for Ireland With Michael – LIVE adds a multimedia dimension to the show. Michael’s PBS travel show of the same name, which is currently in its second season has aired over 7,500 times on the network since the Spring of 2021. In both the television show and in Ireland With Michael – LIVE, he tells the story of Ireland the only way he knows how - through music.

The Commodore John Barry Arts & Cultural Center

Home to the Delaware Valley Irish, the Commodore John Barry Arts & Cultural Center, also known as The Irish Center, is home away from home. Concerts, Céilís, County Balls, music/dance lessons, meetings, and sessions all take place here!

For information on Ireland With Michael – LIVE at The Commodore John Barry Arts & Cultural Center, please visit www.theirishcenter.org or contact Lisa Maloney at lisamaloney29@yahoo.com or 215 514 1654.

You can keep up to date with The Commodore John Barry Arts & Cultural Center on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.